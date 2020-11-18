22.4 C
Leave exemplary footprints, DG-NYSC admonishes Corps members

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. General Shiabu Ibrahim has urged Corps members to leave an enduring imprint wherever they are posted for primary assignments after the orientation.

Gen. Ibrahim gave the advise during an address to the 2020, Batch B, stream 1A corps members when he paid an unscheduled visit to the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Awgu in Enugu State.

He urged Corps members to respect the dignity of labour and make good use of the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme which was establishment in 2012 to equip Youth Corps members for life after service.

He further advised them to be good ambassadors of themselves, their families and the scheme, as well as think of ways making positive impact on the nation.

Stressing on the need for discipline and patriotism, he urged the corps members to shun negative activities that would hunt them in future .He also emphasized on the need keep clean records so as to avoid having any issues later in life.

Speaking further, the Director-General advised them to be security conscious and avoid unnecessary journies that may lead to fatality.

He laid emphasis on the need to take special interest in the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) training which has been proven to be the key to financial freedom considering the current realities of the economic of nation.

He called on them to make use of the social media for positive reason, as the spread of fake news has been found to be detrimental to the well-being band security of the nation.

Highlighting on the four cardinals of the scheme, he told the corps members to avoid all forms of religious bigotry and put Nigeria first in their affairs.

The DG was accompanied by the Director, Special Duties, Mr. James Afolayan and the Director, South-East Area Office, Alhaji Ahmed Wada Ikaka, among others.

