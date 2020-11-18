PH, Enugu kano Airports may resume intl’flights before Yuletide – Aviation Minister

As FG grants Lufthansa, Air France and KLM get approval to resume operations

By Adelola Amihere

Minister of Aviation, Senagor Hadi Sirika, has given indications that all the nation’s international airports may resume flight operations before the end of the year.

To achieve this, the Ministry of Aviation is working closely with the Federal Ministry of Health, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and other relevant bodies to ensure that the airports met all the safety and health requirements and protocols.

The international airports that are yet to be cleared to resume operations are the Port Harcourt airport, the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport and the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu.

According to Sirika, all hands are on deck to ensure that all logistic and policy necessities will soon be in place in order to address the difficulties encountered by international travellers, especially with the impending yuletide season.

The minister, in a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs, James Odaudu, expressed his appreciation for the understanding and cooperation of Aviation stakeholders in ensuring the smooth reopening of the nation’s airspace.

In a related development, the Federal Government lifted the flight ban on Lufthansa, KLM and Air France, paving the way for them to resume their operations in and out of the country.

Qatar Airways has also been granted approval to start operations at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

This follows the approval of their respective flight plans and schedules submitted to the Ministry.

In granting the approvals, Sirika emphasised the need for airlines operating in the country to employ international best practices in handling Nigerian passengers, as government will not tolerate any form of maltreatment of its citizens by any airline.