27 C
Abuja
Trending Now

PDP rejects claimed gaging of Social Media

Court adjourns N5.6bn fraud case against Dasuki’s aide…

Praising Umahi is misplaced priority, PDP tells Buhari

What FG is doing to end cervical cancer-…

Why the Legislature must save Nigerians from the…

World Bank set to reposition NMDC to epic…

Boko Haram: Nigerian Army Intercept Terrorists While Collecting…

Umahi’s blind ambition is the nemesis of his…

Who is CNN running dirty errands in Nigeria…

Lekki Toll Gate Killings: CNN goofed big time…

News

Boko Haram: Nigerian Army Intercept Terrorists While Collecting Ransome

Troops of 251 Task Force Battalion deployed in Strong Response Area Molai acting on credible intelligence on 17 Nov. 2020 intercepted some Boko Haram criminals and relations of some kidnapped persons while making efforts to pay a ransom of Two Million naira cash (2,000,000.00) to the terrorists.

Captured Boko Haram criminals' logistics supplies by troops of 26 Task Force Brigade
Captured Boko Haram criminals’ logistics supplies by troops of 26 Task Force Brigade
In a swift reaction, the gallant troops engaged the Boko Haram criminals forcing them to abort the collection of the payment as well as abandoned their captives. In the aftermath of the decisive encounter, One Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist was neutralized while others escaped with gunshot wounds. One AK 47 Rifle and one Motorcycle were recovered. The victims including 2 women and 3 children were all rescued unhurt.

In another development, on 17 November 2020, troops of 151 Battalion conducted an aggressive fighting patrol to clear Boko Haram criminals hideout in the general area of Zaye Ngusa Village. The eagle eyed troops spotted the criminals and engaged them with superior fire power forcing them to withdraw in disarray as blood stains littered along their escape paths as one terrorist was neutralized.

Neutralized BH/ISWAP criminal by troops of 251 Task Force Battalion in Molai
Neutralized BH/ISWAP criminal by troops of 251 Task Force Battalion in Molai
Same day, on 17 November 2020, troops of 202 Battalion conducted a successful ambush operation along one of the criminals crossing point leading to the neutralization of one Boko Haram criminal while several others are believed to have escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds under the cover of darkness.
Rescued victims from BHT/ISWAP captivity by troops of 251 Task Force Battalion in Molai
Rescued victims from BHT/ISWAP captivity by troops of 251 Task Force Battalion in Molai
According Brig. Gen. Benard Onyeuko similarly, on 15 November 2020, troops of 26 Task Force Brigade in Strong Response Area Pulka in a well coordinated ambush operation along Pulka – Sabon Gari – Kirawa road intercepted Boko Haram criminals logistics convoy. On sighting the terrorists, the troops engaged the criminals with gun fire forcing them to flee abandoning their consignments. Items recovered were: 8 bicycles, several bags of grains, assorted packets of drugs and other food items.
Recovered motorcycle by troops of 251 TF BN in Molai
Recovered motorcycle by troops of 251 TF BN in Molai
The Ag Director Defence Media Operations said troops of Operation FIRE BALL are hereby commended for their resilience, gallantry and professionalism exhibited since the beginning of the Operation. They are also encouraged not to rest on their oars but build on the successes recorded so far.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Bishop Emuobor for burial Oct 25

Editor

Glo announces 55% slash on international calls

Editor

Women lament over underdevelopment of communities

Editor

– Why there is lockdown in Port Harcourt, Obio/Akpor, by Wike

Editor

World Press Freedom Day: Buhari commends Nigerian media

Editor

Governor el-Rufai mourns Abba Kyari on Tweeter

Editor

Kano Begins Dismantling Of Roadside Markets

Editor

Why Gov Ortom granted another amnesty to 42 repentant armed Benue youths

Editor

Covid-19: Minister laud Nigerian Airforce for providing mgt centre

Editor

Over 40 health workers test positive to Covid-19 in Nigeria, says Ehanire

Editor

NSE members should keep to contract law, says Justice Galadima

Editor

2023: Give presidential ticket to other zones, lose southeast -Group

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More