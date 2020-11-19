27 C
Politics

Praising Umahi is misplaced priority, PDP tells Buhari

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to put more efforts at delivering good governance and refrain from wild goose chase and frivolities which Gov. Dave Umahi’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) represent.

The party made the disclosure in a statement by the Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Thursday.

The party said that President Buhari’s statement further exposed how the country has been brought to its knees through irresistible demands that bear no mark, while the President continues to border on trivial issues.

He said, “it is quite appalling and misplacement of priorities that the President would abandon his responsibilities at this critical time to focus on personal adventures.

“It also explains his all round incompetence and poor understanding of how the tents of leadership operates.

“PDP is concerned with Buhari’s desire to fulfill personal objects by commenting on political adventures while showing no concern for kidnapped 12 senior police officers by bandits.

“Things would sure have been different should the President apply same urgency as when he commented on Governor Umahi’s move to address killings, arson and destruction of properties witnesses after the #EndSARS protest”.

The party argued that if President Buhari had applied same urgency in demands of competent security outfit, respond to call for economic reorganization and fighting corruption, the Nation would have been soaring above the sky by now.

The party alleged that Buhari has display his government as one that cares less about social and political problems of the country.

PDP urged President Buhari to show devotedness to his responsibilities in office instead of engaging in personal political adventures.

