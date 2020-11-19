27 C
Abuja
Trending Now

PDP rejects claimed gaging of Social Media

Court adjourns N5.6bn fraud case against Dasuki’s aide…

Praising Umahi is misplaced priority, PDP tells Buhari

What FG is doing to end cervical cancer-…

Why the Legislature must save Nigerians from the…

World Bank set to reposition NMDC to epic…

Boko Haram: Nigerian Army Intercept Terrorists While Collecting…

Umahi’s blind ambition is the nemesis of his…

Who is CNN running dirty errands in Nigeria…

Lekki Toll Gate Killings: CNN goofed big time…

Politics

Registration of.members: Buhari, APC leaders behind us, Buni

Chairman of the National Caretaker and Extra Ordinary Convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has disclosed that both President Muhammadu Buhari and National leaders of the party are behind his committee in its plans to commence a new party registration and revalidation exercise

Buni stated in a statement he personally signed Thursday in Abuja that the inability of the party to put in place a working structure for continuous membership register updates and new membership drive has been responsible for some of the conflicts that have caused the party major losses in multiple states and in a number of elections.

The governor noted that he has held so many interactive session with stakeholders across the country, the need to update and standardise membership registration has become a recurring decimal.

According to him, “since the 2014 post-merger membership registration and the inconclusive registration updates of 2017, APC has not been able to produce a comprehensive membership register.

“For obvious reasons, we are not surprised that many stakeholders are of the view that the inability of our party to put in place a working structure for continuous membership register updates and new membership drive is a major factor in some of the conflicts that have caused our party major losses in multiple states and in a number of elections.

“During the last five years since our party emerged as the governing party, we have lost members due to either death or defection. We have also received many new members into our party. In all cases, our membership register does not currently reflect these changes. This laxity and the challenging consequences have brought into focus the imperative for our party to immediately embark on this exercise.

“Towards achieving this, we have engaged with our party leaders across the country. We have briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the imperative for this exercise as a major pillar for sustainable political harmony and a precursor to developing the capacity to continue to deliver political victories for our party for many years to come.

“It is on this note that our committee is now embarking on a nationwide membership registration and revalidation of the current membership register. We are soon to roll out massive publicity and stakeholders’ engagement processes to mobilise our members nationwide to ensure full participation and a successful outcome.

“We are working hard and speedily to deliver on our mandate even when we understand the need to put a sustainable structure in place towards conducting a credible national convention to usher in a new National Working Committee (NWC).”

Buni, however solicited for the cooperation of all APC members to ensure a smooth and transparent registration exercise.

“On our part, we will continue to provide update of the process on regular basis and do all that is necessary to strengthen our party and deliver a cohesive political structure at the end of our assignment.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

APC reconciliation job as a bobby trap for Tinubu

Editor

SOWORE, DASUKI: ORTOM LAUDS NIGERIANS, FG

Editor

Imo North: Rumples in APC over Araraume, Ibezim

Editor

Bayelsa Assembly confirms Diri’s new appointments

Editor

… Ize Iyamu cannot match our aspirants – PDP

Editor

Edo, Ondo APC guber aspirants to pay N22.5M, says party

Editor

Defection: Gov. Obaseki lobbies Wike, Okowa

Editor

With Atiku, be prepared to lose again in 2023, Ohanaeze youths blasts PDP

Editor

Ondo 2020: PDP chides Akeredolu over ban on civil servants from politics

Editor

Ondo Election: Come Out And Vote Candidate Of Your Choice, CTA Charges Electorates 

Editor

2023: Clamour for zoning puts PDP, APC in dilemma

Editor

Edo guber primary: No sacred cow, APC warns as Obaseki, Oshiomhole set for battle of supremacy

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More