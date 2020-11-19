Why National Climate Change Policy is being validated – Prof. Oladipo

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

To ensure coordinated response to climate change in the country, various stakeholders have met to make input on the draft revised National Climate Change Policy and Response Strategy for Nigeria (NCCPRS).

The 2-Day “Stakeholders Validation Meeting of the National Climate Change Policy and Response Strategy for Nigeria” was organised by the Department of Climate Change (DCC), Federal Ministry of Environment in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Abuja.

The draft revised document aims to address climate change issues in the country taking into consideration, the inclusion of the Paris Agreement and Gender mainstreaming which are very relevant to national response to climate change and clearly indicates the pathway for sustainable climate resilient development.

The validation was attended by representatives of Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Non governmental organizations and the private sector.

Team Leader, Professor Emmanuel Oladipo said that the validation will enable the country put together a comprehensive action plan to make implementation more coordinated.

He said that in the past, ideas had not been consolidated making implementation hazy.

Prof. Oladipo urged the government to look at the document critically and make it available to each MDA as basis for response to climate change.

He further stated that the document will enable the citizens know their role in tackling climate change.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Environment, who declared the meeting open was represented by the Ag. Director, DCC, Mrs. Halima Bawa-Bwari.

She commended the UNDP for their support towards the validation.

The final draft document expected from the meeting will be submitted to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approval.