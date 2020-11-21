Consistent payment of bills will guarantee regular power supply, KEDCO assures customers

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company has assured customers within its franchise areas of Kano, Jigawa and Katsina states of adequate and regular power supply if they ensure 100 per cent payment of electricity bills.

KEDCO management through a Statement by its Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Ibrahim Sani Shawai, urged customers in its franchise to pay their bills 100 per cent to enable the company reinforce service delivery while sustaining improvements in supply.

The Statement stated that the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of KEDCO, Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna while addressing newmen yesterday said a lot more would be achieved if customers pay their bills regularly and to 100 per cent.

“We have started distribution of bills for November as it reflects customers’ energy consumption for the previous month and in line with our resolve to continue to serve them, we urge them to pay their bills.

“Paying your bills in full is one responsibility that keeps all stakeholders together as we also remit money back to relevant stakeholders for the energy wheeled to KEDCO for distribution.

“The improvement that is being witnessed in the power sector in Kano franchise is as a result of the investment we are making and this has been made possible through the money collected from distributed bills; this must be sustained.”

Dr. Gwamna also urged customers engaging in meter by-pass to desist from such act as our team is now on the field for inspection and anyone caught will be treated in accordance with the laws of the land.

“On our part, we will continue to ensure improvement in supply and sustain our effort towards metering our customers as the Mass Metering Initiative is still on course and our teams are going round in that regard,” he added.