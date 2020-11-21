33 C
Court jails four illegal oil dealers in Warri

By Emma Okereh

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Warri, Delta State, has jailed four illegal oil dealers.

The quartet, namely: Jabu Kimidengiyefa, Price Ogun, Daniel Aghovwieokpo and Nice Bien, were prosecuted by the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on separate one-count charge of selling and distributing petroleum products without licence and authorisation.

The charge against Kimidengiyefa read: “That you Jabu Kimidengiyefa (m) on or about the 4th January, 2020 at around Escravos, Delta State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did sell or distribute petroleum products in Nigeria without due licence, granted by the minister and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 4(1) of the petroleum Act Cap P10 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria ( Revised Edition), 2004 and punishable under 4(6) of the same Act.”

He and the other accused persons, pleaded guilty to their charge, upon which prosecution counsel, Ibrahim Mohammed, asked the court to convict and sentence them accordingly, while the defence counsel, R.U. Oyiwona, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy, saying the defendants have shown remorse.

Justice Nwite convicted and sentenced them to two years imprisonment each and ordered that they undertake in writing to be of good behaviour, henceforth.

