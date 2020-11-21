Defection: Umahi has opted for transparent, honest contestation in politics, says PGF

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has described the defection of Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), as an option for transparency, and honestly in politics

The Governors, under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in a statement issued by its Chairman, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, stated that the decision of Governor Umahi was a testament as the party’s capacity to mobilise all Nigerians, stressing that the vision of the founding fathers of the legacy parties was for the APC to serve as a platform to unite all Nigerians under a progressive umbrella.

“With Chief Umahi now in APC, the vision is further reinforced and shall contribute to the process of membership and leadership recruitment at all levels.

“It is heartwarming that notwithstanding all the fabricated campaigns against the APC and especially our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief Umahi is able to make the bold decision to join our party, based on our performance. This is a strong acknowledgement of Mr. President’s credentials as a fair leader with balanced and equitable disposition to issues of justice and impartial politics. We specially congratulate our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari and reaffirm our commitment to support him to build our party, APC, as a strong and democratic political party in the country.

“We also congratulate our leaders in APC National Caretaker Extraordinary/Convention Planning Committee under the able leadership of HE Mai Mala Buni for yet another historic accomplishment of winning an illustrious and experienced leader in the person of HE David Umahi. We especially welcome our fellow compatriots for taking the courageous and historic step of leaving the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) to the progressives’ fold. The movement of our compatriot to the APC, despite all manners of intimidation, harassment and persecution by his former party is worthy of commendation and is indicative of his strong personal principles, commitment and conviction to the progress of Nigeria.

“By coming into the fold of the progressives, Chief Umahi has opted for open, transparent and honest contestation in politics, which is the overarching commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari and all our founding leaders.

“Our message to all Nigerians is clear – politics is all about free, fair and transparent contestation. APC belongs to every member. Everyone, from every part of the country is free to aspire for any position in the party in line with provisions of our party’s constitution and the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended. The guiding philosophy as enshrined in the provisions of our manifesto is economic, social and political development of Nigeria.

“The Progressive Reinforcement of our party has started. Guided by our Caretaker Extraordinary/Convention Planning Committee, we look forward to receiving more patriotic and progressive minded Nigerians into our party, APC. ” The Forum noted.