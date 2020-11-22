Abuja community gets free medical support

By Raph Izokpu

The Rotary Club of Abuja Ministers Hills has offered free medical services to members of the Jahi 2 community in Abuja Municipal Area Council ,AMAC,.

During the exercise at the weekend tagged ‘Rotary Family Health Days 2020’ president of the club, Omosun John said the initiative was aimed at attending to the health needs of the rural dwellers.

He said the scheme which started in 2009 officially started in 2012 in Nigeria and Rotary Clubs around Nigeria are engaging members of their adopted communities for the same exercise.

John stressed the need for Nigerians to always be health conscious and go for regular checkups and treatments whilst staying healthy and fit especially with the world experiencing the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The RFHD Committee Chairperson for the club Rotn. Martin Odine PHF stated that RFHD is an annual event in partnership with Ministry of Health , as well as other public and private institutions to help members of the underprivileged communities to get access to vital basic health care , including free screenings , testing , drugs , immunization , counseling and more .

He also commented on the need for the Nigerian government to invest more in the health of its citizens stating that a healthy nation is a prosperous nation.

According to him, free health Services such as malaria, glucose, blood pressure and cholesterol levels were carried out with free vaccination for hepatitis B&C, mosquito nets, sanitary pads and medications for different ailments were distributed to members of the community.

Health Personnel were also on ground to counsel and attend to people and Covid-19 Palliatives were also distributed to members of the community.

In his remarks, the Esu of Jahi 2, Alhaji Salisu Adamu appreciated the efforts of the Rotary Club in their continued efforts to assisting his community with their various projects.