Why FCT ‘ll remain manufacturing hub – Minister

By Daniel Tyokua

The minister of FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello has given reasons why the territory would remain the home for manufacturing companies.

He said for the country to develop as a nation, there is the need to place more emphasis on manufacturing sector to create jobs and boost the economy.

Bello explained that the FCT Administration will support the manufacturing sector for the continual growth and development of Abuja, the nation’s capital.

In a statement issued on Sunday by Anthony Ogunleye, Chief Press Secretary to the minister, said the COVID -19 pandemic which resulted in the lock down of countries around the world revealed that as a nation, Nigeria cannot depend on outsiders as the global lockdown resulted in the disruption of supply chains and manufacturing processes.

The minister stated this when a delegation from the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria ,MAN, led by its President, Engr Ahmed Mansur paid a visit to the FCT Administration.

He also commended the foresight of President Muhammadu Buhari for policies in the agricultural sector that emphasized ‘growing what to eat and eating what we grow’ which shielded the nation from the worst of the pandemic by ensuring local food supply.

While pledging the support of the FCT Administration to the manufacturing sector, Bello said the Territory has over the years evolved from being just the seat of government.

He cited the efficient transportation network in terms of road, air and now rail, as well as the central location of the FCT and other programmes of government including the AKK pipeline passing through the Territory as areas on which the manufacturing sector can leverage to establish the FCT as an industrial hub in Nigeria.

Bello also pledged the commitment of the Administration to the development of the industrial zones of Gwagwalada and Kwali as well as the provision of more security to the Idu Industrial Area.

Earlier, Engr, Ahmed Mansur commended the timely intervention of the FCT Minister during the #EnDSARS protests that the manufacturing businesses located at the Idu Industrial Area were affected.