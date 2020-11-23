CSOs laud Rivers State Police in combating crimes

Coalition of Civil Society Organizations, CSO, under the auspices of Competent Governance for Accountability and Civic Trust have commended the leadership style of the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Gobun Mukan, for initiating various actions directed in eradicating criminal tendencies in the state.

The national coordinator of the group, Ambassador Adebayo Omoba, gave the commendation yesterday during it congress meeting in Abuja.

It also urged the CP not to be deterred in his efforts so far in the eliminating crimes and criminalities in the state.

The civil society group noted that the call was of important due to moves by some political figures to discredit the office of the CP for their selfish interest without recourse to his achievements which includes atracting the attention and confidence of the Inspector General of Police in reducing the spate of crime in the state.

It further commended the Inspector General of Police plans in sustaining community policing practices, intelligence-led operations strategy towards supporting the operations of the Rivers State Police Command and safeguarding the entire country, adding that the indivisibility of Nigeria is non-negotiable

They noted that crime constitute a major threat to our nation security and economic well-being of its citizens and therefore charge officers and men of the Rivers State police command to demonstrate highest level of professionalism in its enforcement, operation and investigation for speedy prosecution of arrested criminals.

It therefore urged the perpetrator of senseless act of crime to desist from their inhumane course, as the long arm of the law will catch up with them.