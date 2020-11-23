Fed Poly Nekede’s rector, others bag OSHA Fellowship

From Everest Ezihe, Owerri

Last weekend, the Federal Polytechnic Nekede(FedpolyNek) in Imo State was agog as the rector of the institution, Dr. Michael Arimanwa, with other principal officers of the school bagged the prestigious Fellowship of Occupational Safety and Health Association (OSHAssociation UK).

The well attended ceremony which was held at the institution’s 1,000 Capacity Hall in which the Rector as a matter of official exigency was inadvertently absent and was ably represented by the institution’s Deputy Rector Administration, Dr. Mrs Anthonia Nwosu who was also inducted Fellowship of the international Association.

Other inductees were Mrs Eucheria Anuna, Mr. V.N Anyanwuocha and Dr. Chris Enyia who were also the Polytechnic’s Registrar, Bursar and Librarian respectively.

Arimanwa in his welcome address described Occupational Safety Health Association (OSHA), as an internationally recognized professional body meant for those interested in health, safety, security and environmental sectors, and of course, for people in related field.

According to him”OSHA is held in high esteem by professionals in both public and private sector because of its unique advantages. Among the advantages, is that, it helps to boost a person’s profile and validate their skills and experiences both as individuals and as corporate organization” he attested.

He reiterated that the Polytechnic community is quite convinced in the objectives of OSHA and the landmark achievements they have made globally and in Nigeria and prayed God to provide the enabling resources to the organisation’s present administration to consolidate well in Nigeria.

The rector in further appreciation of the organization’s activities in Nigeria, donated a two hall classroom as a start off Secretariat to the association.

While commending Dr. Madu Austin,Head of the institution’s Directorate of Intervention and Linkages, Hon. Ugochukwu Nzekwe, the Senior Special Adviser to Imo State Government on Public Safety and Dr. Mrs. Basilia Igbokwe, the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee for a job well done.

He solicited the support and cooperation of all and sundry in always ensuring that there is peace and harmony on the campus by being patriotic and law abiding citizens.

Speaking earlier, Dr. Austin Madu, Imo State Chapter Vice President, OSHAssociation UK -Nigeria Region noted that the organization has a mission of creating proactive awareness and promote Occupational Safety and Health knowledge globally with a vision of making Occupational Safety and Health Management an integral part of every sector.

Madu enlisted the benefits associated with membership of the association to include creating focused safety information and events that build Zero incidents, concentration of safety professionals,trainers, consultants and researchers all in one event for professional networking and career and business opportunities.

Other benefits he enumerated includes building strategies, displaying safety capabilities among professionals and accomplishments, supporting nations in occupational safety education for effectiveness and assisting professional members in developing their careers and creating business opportunities.