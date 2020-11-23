28 C
Abuja
Trending Now

SW China’s Chongqing establishes multimodal transport logistics system

Beijing’s Xicheng district introduces innovative mechanism to inherit…

China solicits public opinion for new five-year plan

Buhari seeks confirmation of nominees to HYPADEC, Disabilities…

ATF Operation LAFIYA DOLE knock ISWAP base kill…

2023 presidency: Political parties must honour gentleman agreements,…

Operation Lafiya Dole: Troops neutralize more terrorists, recover…

Nigeria’s economic recession will be short-lived- Finance Minister

What We Learned From The 2020 G20 Riyadh…

Xi Jinping At G20: Three Things To Do…

Education

Fed Poly Nekede’s rector, others bag OSHA Fellowship

From Everest Ezihe, Owerri

Last weekend, the Federal Polytechnic Nekede(FedpolyNek) in Imo State was agog as the rector of the institution, Dr. Michael Arimanwa, with other principal officers of the school bagged the prestigious Fellowship of Occupational Safety and Health Association (OSHAssociation UK).

The well attended ceremony which was held at the institution’s 1,000 Capacity Hall in which the Rector as a matter of official exigency was inadvertently absent and was ably represented by the institution’s Deputy Rector Administration, Dr. Mrs Anthonia Nwosu who was also inducted Fellowship of the international Association.

Other inductees were Mrs Eucheria Anuna, Mr. V.N Anyanwuocha and Dr. Chris Enyia who were also the Polytechnic’s Registrar, Bursar and Librarian respectively.

Arimanwa in his welcome address described Occupational Safety Health Association (OSHA), as an internationally recognized professional body meant for those interested in health, safety, security and environmental sectors, and of course, for people in related field.

According to him”OSHA is held in high esteem by professionals in both public and private sector because of its unique advantages. Among the advantages, is that, it helps to boost a person’s profile and validate their skills and experiences both as individuals and as corporate organization” he attested.
He reiterated that the Polytechnic community is quite convinced in the objectives of OSHA and the landmark achievements they have made globally and in Nigeria and prayed God to provide the enabling resources to the organisation’s present administration to consolidate well in Nigeria.

The rector in further appreciation of the organization’s activities in Nigeria, donated a two hall classroom as a start off Secretariat to the association.

While commending Dr. Madu Austin,Head of the institution’s Directorate of Intervention and Linkages, Hon. Ugochukwu Nzekwe, the Senior Special Adviser to Imo State Government on Public Safety and Dr. Mrs. Basilia Igbokwe, the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee for a job well done.

He solicited the support and cooperation of all and sundry in always ensuring that there is peace and harmony on the campus by being patriotic and law abiding citizens.

Speaking earlier, Dr. Austin Madu, Imo State Chapter Vice President, OSHAssociation UK -Nigeria Region noted that the organization has a mission of creating proactive awareness and promote Occupational Safety and Health knowledge globally with a vision of making Occupational Safety and Health Management an integral part of every sector.

Madu enlisted the benefits associated with membership of the association to include creating focused safety information and events that build Zero incidents, concentration of safety professionals,trainers, consultants and researchers all in one event for professional networking and career and business opportunities.

Other benefits he enumerated includes building strategies, displaying safety capabilities among professionals and accomplishments, supporting nations in occupational safety education for effectiveness and assisting professional members in developing their careers and creating business opportunities.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Nasarawa: Schools to enjoy stable supply of portable water

Editor

Lecturers jump for joy as Buhari orders payment of 2 months salaries

Editor

UNN to introduce free feeding programme

Editor

NECO postpones common entrance exam into unity schools

Editor

IPPIS: You caused the ongoing industrial, ASUU tells FG

Editor

COVID-19: Buhari approves special research funding of 6 varsities

Editor

FG to subject panel’s report on UNILAG’s crisis to thorough scrutiny

Editor

Lagos: SSS 2, JSS 3 students resume today

Editor

School proprietor tasks govt on education budget

Editor

JAMB: NSCDC parades 4 over exam malpractice

Editor

Education will remain my best priority Bagudu

Editor

TETFUND plans to generate N500 billion education tax collection for 2021

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More