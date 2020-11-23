28 C
Abuja
Trending Now

SW China’s Chongqing establishes multimodal transport logistics system

Beijing’s Xicheng district introduces innovative mechanism to inherit…

China solicits public opinion for new five-year plan

Buhari seeks confirmation of nominees to HYPADEC, Disabilities…

ATF Operation LAFIYA DOLE knock ISWAP base kill…

2023 presidency: Political parties must honour gentleman agreements,…

Operation Lafiya Dole: Troops neutralize more terrorists, recover…

Nigeria’s economic recession will be short-lived- Finance Minister

What We Learned From The 2020 G20 Riyadh…

Xi Jinping At G20: Three Things To Do…

Education

FG inaugurates c’ttee on special teachers salary, others

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has inaugurated the national implementation committee on the revitalisation and repositioning of the teaching profession.

The committee is particularly saddled with the responsibility of working out a new salary scale for teachers, among other incentives. Adamu, while inaugurating the committee in Abuja, charged members to focus on specific areas of intervention as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister said that the assignment was a critical part of the Federal Government response to the emergency situation in the education sector with particular focus on the dearth of qualified and dedicated teachers to enhance quality teaching.

He said: “I urge you to accord it all the importance it deserves and hopefully reverse the years of neglect of our teachers and begin the process of revamping our educational system that will be responsive to the 21st century demands.

“The universally accepted dictum states that no system can rise above the quality of its teachers. Unfortunately, our story has been that of the neglect of the teaching profession with all the attendant consequences in brain drain, poor incentives to the teaching profession and poor quality graduates.

“There was therefore clamour for improved general welfare and conditions of service for the teaching profession across all tiers of government.”

He noted that the knowledge, dedication and competence of teachers to a large extent should be the determining factors to the quality of graduates of tertiary institutions and contributions to national development.

The minister charged the committee and the 12-sub-committees to come up with the implementation strategy, noting that a memorandum would be presented at the National Council Meeting before the end of the year on the establishment related issues derived from the policy directives.

Responding, Sonny Echono, Permanent Secretary in the ministry, who doubles as the Chairman of the committee, pledged the team’s readiness to carry out the assigned tasks effectively.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Why ASUU may soon embark on strike- Dr Maigoro

Editor

Nigerians kick as Buhari okays 6 new education colleges

Editor

FG inaugurates governing council for 12 ‘Jonathan Universities’, one other

Editor

25 get First Class as Veritas Varsity graduates 286 students

Editor

US Chartered Institute Honours Two BUK Schorlars

Editor

NECO warns of dire consequence over unapproved fee

Editor

TETFund to sanction varsities, others over poor contract’s execution

Editor

UniAbuja gets 10 new professors

Editor

UNILAG crisis: FG gives panel 2 weeks to submit report

Editor

2 associations fight dirty over control of private schools

Editor

FG locates new education colleges in Isu, Jama’are, 4 others

Editor

UTME: JAMB registers 704,395 in 14 days, indicts 38 centres

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More