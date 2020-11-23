28 C
Foundation commits N48m to train IDPs, others in skills acquisition

By Ezeocha Nzeh

The Rochas Care Foundation, late last week brought succour and relief to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP), physically-challenged, as well as the less-privileged at the Karajiji community, along the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Road in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), when it committed over N48million in cash donations, training and provision of equipment to empower over 100 residents of the community

The Director, Rochas Care, Mr. Amen Rochas made the revelation, when he led a team of the foundation to present certificates for students who completed their trainings in several skills, under the sponsorship of the foundation, as well as presentation of cash and other empowerment machines at the Karamajiji IDP camp at the weekend
According to him, the funds were used for building a training centre; equip it with computers and tailoring machines.
He also said that money ranging from N10, 000 to N100, 000 was given to some persons to start-up businesses, while some children were given scholarships to primary and secondary schools.

Among those that attended the ceremony are the father of the Rochas Care Director and former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, representatives of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari and Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio. Also in attendance was the former Bauch State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Abdulmalik Mahmud, who is the Chief of Staff to Senator Rochas Okorocha.

Speaking at the event, the Director said, “Rochas Care is a brand birthed out of necessity: the necessity of a vision to give love where there is hate, hope where there is despair, confidence where there is doubt and mistrust, strength for weakness, faith for fear, empowerment for deprivation, etc.

“Rochas care is, therefore a push to think and act outside the Conventions and away from the traditional government policies to help society move forward, especially given the daunting situations that nations are facing in this post Pandemic season.

“Rochas Care is a child of urgency: the urgency of the now and that is why it considers youth concerns as utmost. The National Youth Data Base will harness and highlight the statistics of our youths that are unemployed and their desire and vision for Work. This statistics will create a propelling force to enable institutions of government and well – off, well-meaning and philanthropic individuals to join in the tasking fight against youth unemployment and restiveness in our nation.”

While commissioning the centre, Senator Okorocha said, “This is Rochas Care, which is an arm of Rochas Foundation. It is a reach out and trust programme to uplift the lives of down trodden such as the Karamajiji community.

“We are about commissioning the skill acquisition centre built in their honor. It is equipped with computers and tailoring machines. We have realized that majority of our people live in the rural areas, somehow we are not aware of the facts that we have lots and lots of people who are suffering in those areas.

“Coincidentally, this programme has been on for more than one month and during the period of this planning, one of my sons best alleys and a son of my wife’s sister passed away. Well, the programme had already being set and we decided to honour him by dedicating this building as Dozie Centre.

“Primarily, our being here is to reach out by improving lives of the less privilege in the society.”

