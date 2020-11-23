28 C
Abuja
Trending Now

SW China’s Chongqing establishes multimodal transport logistics system

Beijing’s Xicheng district introduces innovative mechanism to inherit…

China solicits public opinion for new five-year plan

Buhari seeks confirmation of nominees to HYPADEC, Disabilities…

ATF Operation LAFIYA DOLE knock ISWAP base kill…

2023 presidency: Political parties must honour gentleman agreements,…

Operation Lafiya Dole: Troops neutralize more terrorists, recover…

Nigeria’s economic recession will be short-lived- Finance Minister

What We Learned From The 2020 G20 Riyadh…

Xi Jinping At G20: Three Things To Do…

News

Nasarawa Gov, Speaker in shock over assassination of APC chair

From Francis Nansak,Lafia

Engineer Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nasarawa state and the Speaker, Nasarawa State House of assembly, have expressed shock and bewilderment over the gruesome killing of the Nasarawa state chairman of APC, Mr Philip Shekwo, who was abducted and later killed near his house.
Governor Sule who was at the resident of the deceased chairman, in a statement signed by his press secretary, Mallam Ibrahim Addra and issued to journalist on Sunday, said “We received with great shock and bewilderment the killing of the Nasarawa State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC Mr. Philip Tatari Shekwo in the hands of yet to be identified gunmen who forcefully gained entrance into his residence last night.

The governor continued “I am personally traumatized by this gruesome and inhuman act that has left myself, Mr. Shekwo’s family members, the APC family and indeed all well-meaning people shattered.
“My prayers and thoughts go to the family of the late Shekwo. He was a great husband, a statesman, peaceful gentleman and loyal party man,” Governor Sule said.

Governor Sule assured all that the perpetrators of this dastard act will not go scot free, adding that Investigations have already commenced by security agencies who will do all it takes to hunt down these criminals and bring them to justice.
“This killing has further our resolve to deploy every resource to fight crime and criminality and secure our people and their property,” the governor noted.

Also, the Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has condoled with the family of Philip Shekwo, the slain APC chairman.
The speaker, who was at the family compound of the late party chairman in Lafia, also condoled with the government, APC family and the people of the state over the painful loss.
While expressing shock over the untimely death of the late chairman, the speaker prayed God to forgive his shortcomings, even as he also consoled the family and the entire state over the colossal loss.
He described the untimely death of Philip Shekwo as painful and great loss to the entire state.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Senator Theodore Orji distributing empowerment items to constituents in Umuahia

Editor

Northern Speakers Conference demands quick implementation of financial autonomy

Editor

NAF jets strike bandits in Kuduru forest

Editor

Don advocates increased domestic investment in nutrition

Editor

NASC seeks increased budgetary allocation

Editor

COVID-19: Senate seeks better coordination by FG,States, private sector

Editor

ACJMC: CLEEN Foundation pledges to advance public safety, security, access to justice

Editor

COVID-19: FCT Administration releases template on easing lockdown

Editor

Hoodlums murder Chief Imam’s wife in Kogi

Editor

12 dead, 26 injured in Kano auto-crash

Editor

NGSA lauds IGP on efforts to unravel explosion at Ilu Abo

Editor

COVID-19: Nigerians demand $200bn from China

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More