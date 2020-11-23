Nasarawa Gov, Speaker in shock over assassination of APC chair

From Francis Nansak,Lafia

Engineer Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nasarawa state and the Speaker, Nasarawa State House of assembly, have expressed shock and bewilderment over the gruesome killing of the Nasarawa state chairman of APC, Mr Philip Shekwo, who was abducted and later killed near his house.

Governor Sule who was at the resident of the deceased chairman, in a statement signed by his press secretary, Mallam Ibrahim Addra and issued to journalist on Sunday, said “We received with great shock and bewilderment the killing of the Nasarawa State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC Mr. Philip Tatari Shekwo in the hands of yet to be identified gunmen who forcefully gained entrance into his residence last night.

The governor continued “I am personally traumatized by this gruesome and inhuman act that has left myself, Mr. Shekwo’s family members, the APC family and indeed all well-meaning people shattered.

“My prayers and thoughts go to the family of the late Shekwo. He was a great husband, a statesman, peaceful gentleman and loyal party man,” Governor Sule said.

Governor Sule assured all that the perpetrators of this dastard act will not go scot free, adding that Investigations have already commenced by security agencies who will do all it takes to hunt down these criminals and bring them to justice.

“This killing has further our resolve to deploy every resource to fight crime and criminality and secure our people and their property,” the governor noted.

Also, the Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has condoled with the family of Philip Shekwo, the slain APC chairman.

The speaker, who was at the family compound of the late party chairman in Lafia, also condoled with the government, APC family and the people of the state over the painful loss.

While expressing shock over the untimely death of the late chairman, the speaker prayed God to forgive his shortcomings, even as he also consoled the family and the entire state over the colossal loss.

He described the untimely death of Philip Shekwo as painful and great loss to the entire state.