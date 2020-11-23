28 C
NYSC denies COVID- 19 scare report in Bauchi camp

By Ezeocha Nzeh

Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has denied reports that eight corps members currently undergoing orientation course in Bauchi State NYSC Orientation Camp have tested positive to COVID-19.

The Corps stated in a statement released on Sunday by its Director of Media and Publicity, Adenike Adeyemi, that no Corps member undergoing orientation course in Bauchi State, or any of the Orientation Camps of the scheme across the nation is COVID-19 positive.

It also noted that all the prospective Corps Members for the programme underwent COVID-19 test, conducted by Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which was a prerequisite condition for admission into any of the 37 camps, adding that tested positive were not admitted into the camps, but were duly referred to the NCDC for treatment and management.

“Therefore reporting that 8 Corps Members undergoing Orientation Course in Bauchi State tested positive to COVID-19 is very misleading, as there is no COVID-19 positive Corps Member in Bauchi Camp, or any of the NYSC Camps.”
“Management hereby restates that it will continue to prioritise the welfare and safety of Corps Members, being a cardinal policy thrust of the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim.”

