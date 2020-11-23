28 C
Politics

Umahi’s defection, a big blow to PDP – Sen. Adighije

Former Abia Central Senator, Chris Adighije, has described the recent defection of Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a big blow to the opposition party

Adighije, who is the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the governing council, Federal University Lokoja, Kogi State, Senator Chris Adighije however saw the defection as a good political calculation, adding that the defection of Umahi was not for him alone but for the good of the entire South East.

The pro Chancellor, who alleged that PDP would be licking their wounds by now on the defection, also dismissed some insinuations that Gov. Umahi has not been accepted by the South East APC stalwarts.

“As a ruling party, now we have Imo and Ebonyi and honestly we hope that one or two more should join because we have to be in the mainstream of the politics of Nigeria. If we have to go to 2023 general elections, we must go there with strength and nobody would say that we are not APC zone. The situation now, for me makes our chances better and muh brighter in 2023. I will like to commend Governor Umahi for that political calculation, not just for himself but for his zone

“Even in a simple arithmetic PDP is one down. So, how would they say that it would not affect them. They are one down and there are more to go. Their strengths whether they like it or not has definitely been reduced significantly. So they have only Enugu and Abia and apart from Enugu that is showing strength, in Abia State, PDP is fast eroding. It is almost gone with or without defections. So, definitely PDP in the South East is weakened. Nobody can argue that point and l am sure they are regretting it.”

