Botched plastic surgery: FCCPC backs medical council on suspension of doctor

By Felix Khanoba

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has backed the decision of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) to suspend the practicing licence of Lagos-based plastic surgeon, Dr Anuoluwapo Adepoju.

The AUTHORITY reports that FCCPC had commenced the prosecution of Dr Anuoluwapo in July 2020 at the Federal High Court, Lagos over her alleged evasion from an investigation into a failed plastic surgery.

The Commission in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday and signed by its Head of Public Relations, Ondaje Ijagwu, described MDCN’s interim measure suspending the plastic surgeon until final determination of its disciplinary proceedings as a right step in the right direction.

The statement read: “Update: Medical and Dental Council Takes Interim Disciplinary Action Against Dr. Anu Adepoju (MED-CONTOUR).

“The Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission welcomes the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) decision to impose interim measures suspending Dr. Anuoluwapo Adepoju indefinitely from practicing medicine pending full and final disposition of disciplinary proceedings.

“Every action, whether interim or final that prevents the risk of injury to patients/consumers and or mitigates the pain and suffering of citizens on account of injury by manufacturers or service providers is an important component of a larger effort to protect citizens.

“The Commission finds all such actions or measures commendable. This outcome, interim as it were, validates and reinforces the proprietary of joint or dual regulatory engagement as the Commission always advocates. The initiation of robust consumer protection regulatory intervention in the case has catalysed other relevant and appropriate action.

“The Commission commends and appreciates the stellar and robust work, as well as timely disposition in resolving this case in a manner that respects and protects the rights of the service provider, specific citizens who have become otherwise dissatisfied with the services they received, and the public at large.

“This is a demonstration that the system works and can endure to the benefit of society. Whether patient care or good manufacturing, ultimately, the highest responsibility is to consumers. We as regulators must hold producers and providers accountable to that obligation.

“Other regulatory actions continue in due course.

” It would be recalled that the Commission commenced the prosecution of Dr. Anu Adepoju in July 2020 at the Federal High Court, Lagos over her alleged evasion from an investigation into a failed plastic surgery.

” Dr. Adepoju was charged alongside her clinic, MedContour Services Ltd, on a five-count charge bordering on her refusal to honor an invitation and produce documents to assist the investigation.”

