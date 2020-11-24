28 C
Abuja
Buhari seeks confirmation of nominees to HYPADEC, Disabilities Commission

…Appoints Farouk Aminu as NPC Commissioner

By Ignatius Okorocha

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday forwarded to the Senate for confirmation, nominees for the position of Chairman and Members of the Governing Council of Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPADEC), and National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

The requests were contained in separate letters read on the floor during plenary on Tuesday by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

In a letter dated 12th November, 2020, the President requested the upper chamber to confirm the nomination of Ityav Joseph Terfa as Chairman of HYPADEC.

According to him, the request was made pursuant to Section 3(2) of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission Act.

Also to be confirmed are: Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa (Kebbi) as Managing Director; Alh. Isa Ozi Salami (Kogi) as member; Taoheed Daud Toyin (Kwara – member); Hon. Mikail A. Bmitosahi (Niger – member); Saleh Mohammed Galadima Kanam (Plateau – member); Engr. Aminu Muhammed Ganda (Sokoto – member); and Chief Utum Eteng (Cross River – member).

In another letter dated 5th November, 2020, President Buhari requested the confirmation of seven nominees as Chairman and members of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.

The letter reads: “In accordance with the provision of Section 32(2) of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2019, O write to present for confirmation by the Senate, the following seven (7) nominees s Chairman and members of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities.”

The nominees listed include: Hon. Dr. Hussaini Suleiman Kangiwa, Chairman (North West); Oparakau Onyejelam Jaja (South East); Philomena Isioma Konwea (South South); Omopariola Busuyi Oluwasola (South West); Amina Rahma Audu (North West); Mrs. Esther Andrew Awu (North Central); and Abba Audu Ibrahim (North East).

In a related development, President Buhari in a third letter requested the upper chamber to confirm the nomination of Umaru Farouk Aminu as full-time Commissioner representing the North-West Geopolitical Zone in the National Pension Commission.

The request, according to the President, was in meeting with the provision of Section19(3) of the Pension Reforms Act, 2014.

