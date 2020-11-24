PDP chieftain, Prince Nnah applauds Ugwuanyi

*Says his rural development, peace initiatives, strides in education sector unmatched

By Ralph Christopher

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Prince Nnah Marcel has applauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi over his rural development strides.

Prince Nnah who is the founder of “Project Enugu”, a political enlightenment/mobilisation group, said that with the opening up of the rural areas, Gov. Ugwuanyi has carved a niche among his peers, which had remained unequalled throughout the country since 2015.

He also applauded the governor for the decision to relocate the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital to Igbo-Uno, saying that apart from providing the University conducive environment needed for teaching and learning when compared with the over-crowded present location of the Teaching Hospital at Park Lane,GRA, Enugu, the decision to construct state-of-the-art buildings to house needed facilities and student hostels, proves that Gov. Ugwuanyi “meticulously thinks before he acts and always aims at bringing about the best interests of the people”.

According to him, “As a living witness, what makes Enugu tick in the federation, is his level of calmness and coordination, with full knowledge and understanding that peoples’ lives matters, not minding where you reside in the state, whether in the rural or the urban area.

“This to me is what informed the unprecedented infrastructural developments that all of us are presently wittinessing now, in all the communities in Enugu state.

“Between 2015-2019, the governor has put in place massive rural infrastructure like roads, bridges, rural electrification projects, boreholes, upgrading of secondary school buildings and erecting new community health centers, just to mention these few projects.

“At present, his administration has embarked on developing a brand new campus for the ESUT Teaching Hospital at Igbo-Eno with modern state-of-the-art equipment already being installed there to serve the teeming population of students that have been over-crowding the city center at the Park Lane, GRA, Enugu in their desire to obtain knowledge and healthcare .

“Another, aspect of Ugwuanyi’s leadership quality that must not go unmentioned is the aspect of “balance of power” within the three senatorial zones in the state; he makes sure equity tricked down to the grassroots in the state, across all the senatorial zonea”.

On the war against covid-19, Prince Nnah lauded the governor for “his aggressive war against covid-19 in the state”, which he maintains is “second to none in the country” even with lean resources of the state and absent of support from any other source, both the federal and international agencies.

He also commended Governor Ugwuanyi for maintaining peace in the state, stressing that it is because the governor does not discriminate either along party lines or through other cleavages that Enugu State remained the most peaceful state in the country.

According to him, “the Governor does not discriminate between members of PDP and members of other political parties, especially on issues that will bring boutbprace and security in the state. He also has offered appointment to people from other states showing that everybody is one and that Enugu is home to every Nigerian”.

On the defection of Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Nnah predicted that Umahi will soon return to the PDP as the leadership of the APC in the South East already have shown their resentment against him.