28 C
Abuja
Trending Now

William Saliba ‘willing to give up £90k a…

Watching Liverpool’s Mane made Tyquan Terrell ‘hungry for…

Kogi approves N268m for renovation of hostels in…

N17bn loan‘ll develop our Agric sector, create jobs…

Soldiers moving around our community, Kanu’s brother cries…

IPOB: FG commences Kanu’s trial in absentia, today

UN women advocate mainstreaming of Action Plan in…

Declare war on vendors of pirated books, publishers…

NHRC joins global fight against sexual, gender-based violence

Schools in FCT are safe, says Perm sec

News

Bride-to-be abducted weeks to her wedding in Jigawa

Unknown men have abducted a 20-year-old bride-to-be, Saratu Sabo Wada, three weeks to her wedding in Gida-Dubu Quaters in Dutse Local Government Area of Jigawa state.

The victim is a daughter of ex-Clerk State House of Assembly and serving Secretary Ringim Local Government area Alhaji Sabo Wada.

A family source told DAILY POST that the victim was kidnapped Monday morning at the front of her family residence in Dutse, the state capital.
“She got out after she received a phone call and since then she was nowhere to be found and all her phones are switched off,” the source disclosed.

The source further disclosed that the victim was abducted a month to her wedding and nobody so far contacted the family for ransom.

Meanwhile, the Jigawa State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed the incident, but unsure if the lady was abducted.
He said the police are investigating the case.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Wike Played Major Role In “Killing” Governors’ Forum – APC

Editor

Catholic priest slumps, dies officiating Mass in Rivers

Editor

Military airstrikes kill several terrorists in 3 locations in Borno State

Editor

BENUE: Group commends legal icon over peace efforts

Editor

President Buhari’s statement on late Abba Kyari

Editor

Egedes emerge best couple as TICC teaches couple to fire love in marriage

Editor

*Boko Haram/ISWAP: CALSER pays special tribute to COAS, Buratai’s continued impressive coordination of troops’ offensive against terrorists*

Editor

Tambuwal tasks African Lawyers on egalitarian society

Editor

COVID-19 Pandemic: MLSCN says no Rapid Test Kit approved for use in Nigeria

Editor

Alleged N2b Fraud: Defence counsel’s ill-health stalls trial of ex-Gov Aliyu, Nasko

Editor

Rahmandiyya Oil expresses commitment to agreement with Sahara Energy

Editor

Obasanjo Congratulates Biden

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More