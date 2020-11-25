Garba, Gawuna, CP Habu, others to receive Kano NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel Award of Excellence

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Two-time President of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Malam Muhammad Garba is among eminent Nigerians who have been selected for honour by the Correspondents’ Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kano state Council.

According to a Statement signed by the Chapel’s Secretary, Mustapha Hodi Adamu, the awardees were selected based on their track records and show of professionalism in various areas of their endeavours.

Garba who on two occasions headed the umbrella body of African journalists, was also a two-term chairman of NUJ, Kano Council.

He held various positions within and outside the media circle, before his latest status as Commissioner for Information, Kano state, a position he has held for over five years.

A former Reporter and Editor of Triumph Newspapers, Garba is being recognized for being a pace-setter and torch-bearer in the media profession rising from the newsroom to sensitive leadership positions.

Kano state Deputy Governor,, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, is also being awarded for his doggedness and commitment to the fight against COVID-19 in Kano, being the chairman of the state Taskforce, as well as his unflinching loyalty to his boss, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The Chapel is also recognising Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Habu A. Sani for his uncommon achievements in crime busting in the state, using the Community Policing strategy.

Other recipients include the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Malam Kashifu Inuwa, Chairman of Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-corruption Commission, Barr. Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado, Honourable Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, former Speaker, Kano House of Assembly, who is now a serving member, representing Rano, Bunkure and Kibiya Federal Constituency, and Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Mai fata, chairman of Umza Rice Limited.

The Statement added that, “these prominent Nigerians are to be honoured by the Kano Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ, for their contribution to national development and confidence in the Nigerian media.”

It indicated that the grand event would take place on November 28, at Bristol Palace Hotel, Farm Centre, Kano.

According to the statement, “the award recipients are men of proven integrity, who have excelled in their various fields of endeavour.

“After a painstaking deliberation by the leadership of the Chapel and the award screening Committee, we decided to honour these distinguished and important personalities for their contribution to national development, commitment in their various fields of endeavours, upliftment of the welfare of the common man; and as well, their disposition to the development of the Nigerian media.

“Our decision to recognize these patriotic Nigerians is borne out of our desire to encourage them to show more commitment to nation-building; and even encourage other prominent Nigerians to perform better in their respective assignments and leadership positions.

“The awardees were carefully selected after passing through certain standards set out by the Award Committee. This event is the second of its kind and is aimed at appreciating notable Nigerians.

“All the awardees have since expressed their willingness to attend the grand event, just as the Chapel Chairman also expressed gratitude to the organizing committee for their efforts for making this year’s event a huge success.”