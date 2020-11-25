33.6 C
Kidnappers abduct wife, son of Atiku’s security detail

Suspected kidnappers have abducted the wife and son of one of the police officers guarding former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

The incident happened at the police officer’s house in Yolde-Pate, Yola, where the suspected kidnappers were said to have gone for the police officer but seized his wife and son when they did not find him.

Sources said Wednesday that the incident took place in the night of Monday when the target was believed to be still around after coming to town for the weekend.
The source said, “The kidnappers believed that the police personnel, being so close to Atiku, would have money, so they went for him but took his wife and son when they did not find him.”

In a similar development, gunmen have abducted a brother to the majority leader of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Hon Hammantukur Yettisuri.

Sources in Jada Mbolu in Jada Local Government Area where the majority leader’s brother was taken from, said the attackers took the man away threatening that they would kill him unless the family pays N50 million.
The sources said the gunmen got to Jada Mbolu community around 2am, shooting into the air and broke into the house of the lawmaker’s brother.

The Adamawa State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed that the affected aid to Atiku is indeed a police officer attached to the former vice president.

He also confirmed the Jada incident but assured that all those taken away in both instances would be rescued and the abductors apprehended to face the law.

