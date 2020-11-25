Kogi approves N268m for renovation of hostels in state poly

From Noah Ocheni, Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has approved N268 million for the renovation and reconstruction of male and female hostels at the state polytechnic, Lokoja.

The approval was conveyed to the management and the polytechnic community by the acting Rector of the institution, Dr. Salisu Ogbo Usman, during the inauguration of the 7-group Committees for different hostel blocks in the polytechnic on Tuesday.

The rector pointed out that the magnanimous governor’s approval of the sum of N268 million for the renovations was sequel to the suffering, humiliation, harrassment, robbery and incessant attacks on off campus students by hoodlums and cultists.

He stressed that the projects which was initiated with the objective of Public Private Partnership of Zenith Bank funding, using all the necessary machineries of the polytechnic through direct labour would be completed in one month. Usman reiterated his administration’s participatory objective which according to him necessitated the formation of various committees using the apparatus of all the departments and their principals, like building, architecture, arts and design to achieve the noble objectives of practical being imparted on students. The rector pointed out that 99 percent of staff and students of the institution are of good behaviour and proven integrity adding that only few or one percent with loud voice that are denting the image of the polytechnic.

Stages of work to be done according to the rector are: Roofing, Structural works (If Any), Plumbing and Electrical piping, cables, Doors and Windows, Tilling and Tarajo.

He further stressed that other areas are: Painting, Electrical and Plumbing fittings, External works, Sceptic tanks, fencing and drainage respectively.

On the mode of Payment, the Rector said payment on delivery, advance payment of 60%, and balance of 40% after successful completion.

He enjoined the Committee to ensure that jobs are done and completed according to specification. Amongst the Committees inaugurated today include those of Male Hostels of 12 blocks, Mary Ajayi 1-4, London Hostels 1-4; London Hostels 1-2, Afakariya 1, 2 and 3 and Wada Hostels 1-2 respectively.