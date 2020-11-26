33.6 C
Business

Court extends order barring NPA from Intels’ berths at Onne port

From Anthony Nwachukwu, Lagos

The Rivers State High Court, Port Harcourt, has extended the interim injunction restraining the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) from taking from Intels Nigeria Ltd. berths 9, 10 and 11 at the Federal Ocean Terminal, Onne Port Complex, Rivers State.

Justice A. Enebeli had on November 3, 2020, granted the restraining order, which was followed by an extension yesterday.

In a statement, Intels said the order was extended at the resumed hearing of the matter on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

“The court had ordered that status quo ante bellum be maintained by the defendant (Nigerian Ports Authority) and its servants, agents and employees pending the hearing and determination of the applicant’s (INTELS’) interlocutory injunction which is before the court,” the statement read.

“At the resumed hearing of the matter on November 24, Justice Enebeli ruled that the ex parte order made by the court ‘shall subsist and remain binding on the defendant pending the determination of the Notice of Preliminary Objection.'”

The matter was adjourned to December 7, 2020.

