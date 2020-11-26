33.6 C
Group unveils mobile device to tackle insecurity, emergency

As part of effort to reduce high rate of kidnapping, armed robbery, and attacks in any part of the country, a new mobile device ‘PrimeAlert Lifesafer’ has been unveiled to tackle any emergency situation by the Nigerians
The device which is aimed at bridging the gap between emergencies and response, also provides rescue service for Nigerians when in distress or danger.

At the formal launching of the apps on Wednesday in Abuja the Chief Executive Officer, PrimeAlert Secure Ltd , Hon. Tony Nwulu said the core mission of the organisation was to keep Nigerians safe anytime and anywhere.

He stated that the device will engage core emergency responders in the country including the police, fire service, medicals and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) so as to deliver notification of location-based crime reporting.
He added that the country cannot continue with unwarranted killings and spilling of innocent Nigerian”s blood on a daily basis.
Nwulu explained that the organisation would be working in collaboration with all agencies charged with the responsibility of handling emergency cases.

According to him “Our mission is to keep Nigerians safe. With PrimeAlert help is just a button away in your homes, offices and schools and be assured that response will come to you.

“What we have done as organisation is to bridge that gap and delay that you will always have when you are calling for help.
“We understand clearly that during emergency you hardly have an ambulance response to you no matter the incident like cardiac arrest or any domestic violence or accident that could result to loss of life.

“With just a push on that botton we will send an ambulance to you with well-trained emergency medical personnel and our ambulances are well equipped..

Nwulu said the organisation has acquired fire service trucks that would combat fire incident in any part of the country.
He said the objective was to promote and enhance public safety just as he called on Nigerians to take active part in rebuilding Nigeria’s emergency and response system to end the attacks.
The former lawmaker stated that an emergency SOS alert application would provide the Nigerian population with high quality and quick emergency response service within a given environment.

