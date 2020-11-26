33.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Mahmood Yakubu, others mourn late ex-TETFund’s boss

Troops eliminate 114 terrorists/bandits in operations across the…

12 varsities get N12bn for TETFund’s centre of…

‘Ikpeazu promised to join APC during his supreme…

Rescue Nigeria from the schemes of power sector…

Female Genital Mutilation: Hidden injury with devastating consequences

Federal Uni Lafia gets new VC

International Day For Elimination Of Violence Against Women:…

EndSARS: My 14-year-old son died of police stray…

EndSars: How Ganduje saved Kano from boiling

Politics

Osun: Aregbesola, Oyetola feud deepens as factions set to clash over anniversary celebration

Despite intervention from national leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the feud between former governor of Osun state and minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, and his successor, incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola has taken a deepened form as both feuding leaders have fixed same day to celebrate the party’s 10 years in Osun state

It was gathered that both factions have fixed separate occasions to mark the 10 years APC administration in the state on Friday, November 27.

Whil Rauf Aregbesola, who was the APC governor of Osun state for 8 years, and his supporters said they will hold a function to mark 10 years of ‘progressive administration, it was also gathered that Governor Oyetola will on the same day celebrate the second anniversary of his government.

This is even as the All Progressive Congress, the Osun APC caucus in the National Assembly has cancelled the public lecture planned to hold on Friday, November 27, 2020, to calm frayed nerves in the state.

The programme, according to a statement confirmed by the Special Adviser to Senator Ajibola Basiru on Political Affairs, Mutairu Olanrewaju, was initially planned by the State National Assembly caucus to boost the morale of party members in the state

It however noted that to further foster unity and cohesion in the party, as well as for the intervention of National leaders of the party, the caucus has decided to cancel the planned, which it also noted has attracted several divisive reactions

“To err on the side of peace and to defer to different interventions by party leaders at the national level, particularly, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the legislators have decided to step down the lecture so as to make room for party cohesion

“Although the legislators viewed their contribution from a broader perspective hoping to make it an epoch-making occasion to boost the morale of its members and the progressives’ family in the state, the effort was misinterpreted and misconstrued to be an affront to the governor”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Ondo guber: Odimaya unveils five point agenda for development

Editor

Don’t resort to violence, Amaechi warns supporters

Editor

PDP’s rebuilding must begin with restitution, APC tells Atiku, Party

Editor

APC hails Buhari over new petrol pomp price

Editor

Ondo: APC aspirants accuse panel of hiding delegates list

Editor

Ondo guber: PDP alleges APC, Akeredolu pressure on Buhari

Editor

Ondo guber: 11 gov’ship aspirants pétition APC, reject indirect primary

Editor

14 lawmakers vow to pursue bill seeking review of revenue sharing formula

Editor

PDP fumes as Atiku’s political godson, Sen. Ishaku Abbo, defects to APC

Editor

Edo Guber: I will support LG autonomy – Aspirant

Editor

Am not eyeing Oshiomhole’s seat, Yari declares

Editor

APC Crisis: Party leaders frustrating Buhari – Okorocha

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More