Osun: Aregbesola, Oyetola feud deepens as factions set to clash over anniversary celebration

Despite intervention from national leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the feud between former governor of Osun state and minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, and his successor, incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola has taken a deepened form as both feuding leaders have fixed same day to celebrate the party’s 10 years in Osun state

It was gathered that both factions have fixed separate occasions to mark the 10 years APC administration in the state on Friday, November 27.

Whil Rauf Aregbesola, who was the APC governor of Osun state for 8 years, and his supporters said they will hold a function to mark 10 years of ‘progressive administration, it was also gathered that Governor Oyetola will on the same day celebrate the second anniversary of his government.

This is even as the All Progressive Congress, the Osun APC caucus in the National Assembly has cancelled the public lecture planned to hold on Friday, November 27, 2020, to calm frayed nerves in the state.

The programme, according to a statement confirmed by the Special Adviser to Senator Ajibola Basiru on Political Affairs, Mutairu Olanrewaju, was initially planned by the State National Assembly caucus to boost the morale of party members in the state

It however noted that to further foster unity and cohesion in the party, as well as for the intervention of National leaders of the party, the caucus has decided to cancel the planned, which it also noted has attracted several divisive reactions

“To err on the side of peace and to defer to different interventions by party leaders at the national level, particularly, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the legislators have decided to step down the lecture so as to make room for party cohesion

“Although the legislators viewed their contribution from a broader perspective hoping to make it an epoch-making occasion to boost the morale of its members and the progressives’ family in the state, the effort was misinterpreted and misconstrued to be an affront to the governor”