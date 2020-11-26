Umahi’s defection to APC, a boost for Ebonyi, South east – Mbam

The Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Engr Elias Mbam, has declared that the defection of Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State from PDP to the APC led federal government will be a big relief to the good people of Ebonyi state and South East as a whole.

Engr. Mbam who fielded questions from newsmen in the governor’s Uburu country home in Ohozara local government area of Ebonyi State shortly after the defection of the governor to the APC, further stated that south east as a region must link up with the ruling APC government in order to attract socio- political opportunities such as the current agitation for Igbo Presidency, stressing that federal government has been making every necessary effort to bring equity to Ebonyi State and South East as a whole through the appointment of some south east indigenes into key federal government positions. He also cited the federal government strong support for Dr. Okonjo Iweala to the exalted position of Director General to World Trade Organization (WTO), as another big feat.

A press statement signed by the commission’s public relations officer (PRO), Nwachukwu Christian, further explained that the RMAFC boss cited giant strides recorded by Gov Umahi as including roads projects, provision of social amenities alongside building of cottage industries such as rice processing mills in various parts of the state to encourage local rice production with the hope that having now joined APC, Gov David Umahi will go further in attracting more projects from the Federal government as is currently going on with his counterpart governor Hope Uzodimma of APC led Imo State where the Federal government recently commissioned the first Modular Refinery alongside recent inclusion of Imo State in the railway network.

Mbam therefore advised that more people from Ebonyi state in the opposition parties should join the APC led government of Governor David Umahi to attract more developmental changes to the State.