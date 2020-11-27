28 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Troops kill 5 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Borno

FCT water board advocates ‘PPP’ arrangement to improve…

Ghana Presidential, Parliamentary Elections hold December 7

2021 Budget: Abuja Int’l Airport second Runway to…

Hang me in the village square, suspected kidnapper…

Former lawmaker Inaugurates projects In Benue

Hicolumn launches cutting-edge e-commerce Tech, offers unparalleled services

Development of Public Assets: Your criticisms can’t distract…

Bishop Okon holds Service of Songs for father,…

Ogoni Cleanup: Settle out of court with host…

News

Airforce Council approves promotion of DOPRI, 106 others

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Director of Public Relations & Information, Nigerian Airforce, Commodore Ibikunle Daramola is among several senior officers who have benefitted from the recent promotion exercise.

Wing Commander Bassey Okon, Acting Deputy Director For Director of Public Relations and Information said in a press release that the Air Force Council (AFC) approved the promotions on 26 November 2020.

He said in all, a total of 107 senior officers were promoted to the next higher ranks in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

“The affected senior officers comprise 16 Air Commodores (Air Cdres) who were promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal (AVM), 31 Group Captains (Gp Capts) who were promoted to the rank of Air Cdre, 27 Wing Commanders (Wg Cdrs) promoted to the rank of Gp Capt and 33 Squadron Leaders (Sqn Ldrs) promoted to the rank of Wg Cdr. Those promoted to the rank of AVM include, Air Cdres Abraham Adole, Tajudeen Yusuf, Ibikunle Daramola, Uchechi Nwagwu, Sani Rabe, Kurotimi Obidake, Nanjul Kumzhi, Kabiru Aliyu, Akanbi Salami, Kabir Umar, Barisi Keenam, Sunday Ogba, Abiola Amodu, Pam Chollom, Mfon Ekpoh and Garba Abubakar.

“Among those promoted from the rank of Gp Capt to Air Cdre are Garba Jibia, Adebayo Bamidele, Christopher Akpa, Ekele Odekina, Emmanuel Iduh, Sylvester Eyoma, Sampson Eyekosi, Osichinaka Ubadike, Patrick Edem, Garuba Bello, Mukhtar Umar, Olujames Salami, Nosiru Folaji, and Emmanuel Ukpong. Others promoted to the rank of Air Cdre include, David Dickson, Celestine Akubue, Tiyanu Kamla, Yayirus Lapips, Zakari Dangaji, Musa Abdullahi, Francis Ankeli, Abdullahi Madaki, Ugochukwu Ariahu, Mada Yushau, Ekongubong Akpabio, Isaiah Taiwo, Ali Tanko, Babatunde Bolarinwa, Ayodele Famuyiwa, Gbolahan Oremosu and Ikechukwu Ogbodo.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on behalf of officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the NAF, heartily congratulates the newly promoted senior officers and urges them to see the elevation as motivation to re-dedicate themselves towards more effective and efficient service delivery. The newly promoted senior officers will be decorated with their new ranks at a later date.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Prosecute People Without Face Masks In Markets, Commercial Vehicles, Ganduje Orders Security Agencies

Editor

Insecurity: SOKAPU calls for security outfit similar to Amotekun

Editor

APC rejects result of Edo governorship election

Editor

S/Kaduna Killings: Resettle displaced persons back to their ancestral homes- ECWA tells Buhari, El-Rufai

Editor

Troops kill 2 armed bandits in Nasarawa

Editor

Nigerian Navy Suspends 2020 recruitment exercise

Editor

How Obasanjo, Adeboye, Atiku, Tinubu, IBB destroyed Nigeria – Fani-Kayode

Editor

Nigerian military kill 70 bandits in Kachia forest

Editor

S/E, N/C Dev.Commission Bills scale second reading

Editor

ENDSARS: Nasarawa judicial panel on police brutality receives 16 petitions

Editor

Kebbi Govt takes proactive measures against ccrona virus

Editor

COVID-19: NLC writes FG, makes case for daily income earners, the poorest, health workers

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More