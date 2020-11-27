Airforce Council approves promotion of DOPRI, 106 others

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Director of Public Relations & Information, Nigerian Airforce, Commodore Ibikunle Daramola is among several senior officers who have benefitted from the recent promotion exercise.

Wing Commander Bassey Okon, Acting Deputy Director For Director of Public Relations and Information said in a press release that the Air Force Council (AFC) approved the promotions on 26 November 2020.

He said in all, a total of 107 senior officers were promoted to the next higher ranks in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

“The affected senior officers comprise 16 Air Commodores (Air Cdres) who were promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal (AVM), 31 Group Captains (Gp Capts) who were promoted to the rank of Air Cdre, 27 Wing Commanders (Wg Cdrs) promoted to the rank of Gp Capt and 33 Squadron Leaders (Sqn Ldrs) promoted to the rank of Wg Cdr. Those promoted to the rank of AVM include, Air Cdres Abraham Adole, Tajudeen Yusuf, Ibikunle Daramola, Uchechi Nwagwu, Sani Rabe, Kurotimi Obidake, Nanjul Kumzhi, Kabiru Aliyu, Akanbi Salami, Kabir Umar, Barisi Keenam, Sunday Ogba, Abiola Amodu, Pam Chollom, Mfon Ekpoh and Garba Abubakar.

“Among those promoted from the rank of Gp Capt to Air Cdre are Garba Jibia, Adebayo Bamidele, Christopher Akpa, Ekele Odekina, Emmanuel Iduh, Sylvester Eyoma, Sampson Eyekosi, Osichinaka Ubadike, Patrick Edem, Garuba Bello, Mukhtar Umar, Olujames Salami, Nosiru Folaji, and Emmanuel Ukpong. Others promoted to the rank of Air Cdre include, David Dickson, Celestine Akubue, Tiyanu Kamla, Yayirus Lapips, Zakari Dangaji, Musa Abdullahi, Francis Ankeli, Abdullahi Madaki, Ugochukwu Ariahu, Mada Yushau, Ekongubong Akpabio, Isaiah Taiwo, Ali Tanko, Babatunde Bolarinwa, Ayodele Famuyiwa, Gbolahan Oremosu and Ikechukwu Ogbodo.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on behalf of officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the NAF, heartily congratulates the newly promoted senior officers and urges them to see the elevation as motivation to re-dedicate themselves towards more effective and efficient service delivery. The newly promoted senior officers will be decorated with their new ranks at a later date.”