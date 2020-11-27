24 C
Abuja
News

ATF Operation LAFIYA DOLE kill several ISWAP fighters in Lake Chad

Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has neutralized several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters at Doron Naira on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.

Major General John Enenche
Coordinator Defence Media Operations
Defence Headquarters said in a press release that the feat was achieved through air strikes executed on 24 November 2020 after series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions indicated that the location was used as the staging area from where the terrorists launched recent attacks against friendly locations in and around Baga.

He said Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships, dispatched by the Air Task Force to the location, took turns in engaging the target area, hitting the terrorists in their hiding places under the dense vegetation and neutralizing dozens of them.

“Some of the ISWAP elements, who were attempting to flee the location, were taken out in follow-on attacks,” he added.

