Human Rights Activist Hails Military, Oche for Restoring Peace in Ado

Human Rights Activist and Security Expert, Chief Philip Agbese (Okanga Isinabo) has hailed the Nigerian Military, The Executive Chairman of Ado Local Government Area, Hon. James Oche and royal fathers for restoring peace in the area.

Agbese made this commendation during a courtesy call on the Executive Chairman, at the Local Government Secretariate in Igumale.

While noting that Ado was one of the safest places in Nigeria today, Chief Agbese tipped Comrade Oche as the best performing chairman that Agila has produced so far.

“We will continue to do our very best to make sure Ado becomes better for the generation to come,” Chief Agbese noted.

He stated further that an ICT centre being established in Apa, Agila to be completed next year, was the first of its kind in the Local Government and called on Ado sons and daughters to come home and partner with the local government to enable the development of the area.

In his reaction, Hon. James Oche expressed delight at the visit, stating that it gave him the opportunity to receive his Brother and Friend. He further noted that the assistance of the Nigerian Army (Operation Whisttroke) and the help of Traditional Rulers have proved helpful in curtailing the security challenges in the Council Area.

While commended the Nigerian Military for playing a major role in fighting insecurity, Oche appreciated Agbese for using his connection to assist the Council and appealed to him not to relent, noting that if all Ado sons were doing what he was doing, the Council would have been developed.

On his part, the Vice Chairman of the Council, Hon. Solomon Aboh, councilors from the various wards as well as royal fathers appreciated the Chairman’s effort for always standing by his people.