24 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN kill armed robber…

Hang me in my village square, suspected Kidnapper…

IGP charges AIGs, CPs to rejig security architecture,…

Retired DSS Directors seek support for Bichi

Maina’s trial: Reprieve as court admits Ndume to…

NHRC: NAS proposes for contact phoneline to tackle…

Insecurity: NAF to deploy three fighter aircraft from…

Airforce Council approves promotion of DOPRI, 106 others

Yakubu tasks Senate on speedy Electoral Act amendment…

Q3 2020: FG rakes in N416.01bn as Company…

Cover

IGP charges AIGs, CPs to rejig security architecture, remain focus

By Hassan Zaggi

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, on Friday, charged Assistant Inspector Generals (AIGs) of Police and Command Commissioners of Police (CPs) to remain focus and continue to provide strategic leadership that will lead to attainment of policing goals on a sustainable basis.

This is even as the IGP has further charged the CPs to review their security architecture in all the Commands and formations and ensure the optimal deployment of personnel to cover all identified vulnerable areas as the Christmas and New Year celebrations set in.

IGP Adamu gave the charge at the meeting with top police officers in Abuja, Friday

“Aside this, there are still some other major challenges which are inhibiting our optimal Police service delivery.

“While at the Force Management level we are working closely with the Federal Government towards addressing these challenges, I wish to charge you all, to continue to provide strategic leadership that will keep all of us focused on the attainment of our policing goals on a sustainable basis.

“…With Christmas fast approaching, there is an immediate need for you to review your security architecture across your various Commands and Formations and ensure the optimal deployment of personnel to cover all identified vulnerable areas towards ensuring a peaceful Yuletide.

“You are to prepare and submit your Operation Orders for Christmas to my Office not later than Tuesday, 1stDecember, 2020,” the IGP said.

He reassured Nigerians of the renewed commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to serve them and ensure their security and safety.

“In so doing, we continually solicit the understanding, support and encouragement of all citizens and other segments of society in the country,” he appealed.

Speaking, the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, assured the senior police officers of the Federal Government’s commitment to advancing the interest of the Police and providing adequate logistics to meet the operational needs of the Force.

He reiterated that his Ministry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, is evolving special funding interventions to aid optimal performances by the Police.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

FG commits N16.6bn Sukuk Bond to South East roads

Editor

Nigeria records 196 new cases of COVID-19, total now 1,728

Editor

Anambra denies establishment of cattle colony

Editor

Why NASS rejected Police N332bn budget

Editor

Isreal to support war against insurgency

Editor

Shock as presidency provides insight on Justice Salami’s probe panel fundings

Editor

PANDEF to FG: Turn Sambisa to Cattle Colony

Editor

Constitution Review: Select items easily understood without creating problems- Osinbajo to panel

Editor

Edo guber: Oshiomhole faction picks Ize Iyamu as consensus candidate

Editor

FG confirms receiving $322.51m Abacha loot

Editor

April deadline: Ebonyi govt. threatens to sack erring contractors in 13 L.G.As

Editor

NCC approves 2 new Infraco licences for S/East N/East

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More