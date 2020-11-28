IGP charges AIGs, CPs to rejig security architecture, remain focus

By Hassan Zaggi

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, on Friday, charged Assistant Inspector Generals (AIGs) of Police and Command Commissioners of Police (CPs) to remain focus and continue to provide strategic leadership that will lead to attainment of policing goals on a sustainable basis.

This is even as the IGP has further charged the CPs to review their security architecture in all the Commands and formations and ensure the optimal deployment of personnel to cover all identified vulnerable areas as the Christmas and New Year celebrations set in.

IGP Adamu gave the charge at the meeting with top police officers in Abuja, Friday

“Aside this, there are still some other major challenges which are inhibiting our optimal Police service delivery.

“While at the Force Management level we are working closely with the Federal Government towards addressing these challenges, I wish to charge you all, to continue to provide strategic leadership that will keep all of us focused on the attainment of our policing goals on a sustainable basis.

“…With Christmas fast approaching, there is an immediate need for you to review your security architecture across your various Commands and Formations and ensure the optimal deployment of personnel to cover all identified vulnerable areas towards ensuring a peaceful Yuletide.

“You are to prepare and submit your Operation Orders for Christmas to my Office not later than Tuesday, 1stDecember, 2020,” the IGP said.

He reassured Nigerians of the renewed commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to serve them and ensure their security and safety.

“In so doing, we continually solicit the understanding, support and encouragement of all citizens and other segments of society in the country,” he appealed.

Speaking, the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, assured the senior police officers of the Federal Government’s commitment to advancing the interest of the Police and providing adequate logistics to meet the operational needs of the Force.

He reiterated that his Ministry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, is evolving special funding interventions to aid optimal performances by the Police.