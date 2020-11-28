Rep throws support to police Reform

By Gift Chapi Odekina

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Pankshin/Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau state, Rep. Yusuf Gagdi, has lend support to Police Reform Law, adding that it was his idea, long before EndSARS protests began months ago.

The lawmaker said this on Friday, while he received an award from members of the 8th Plateau State House of Assembly, as “Ambassador” of that session.

The award, was presented to him, by a former Speaker of the Plateau State 8th Assembly, Mr. Joshua Madaki.

Gagdi, a former Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly, while commending his former colleagues for the honour, recalled that his motivation for service to humanity, inspired him to sponsor the police reforms bill, not the EndSARS protests.

“we should not forget the foundation that took us to where we are. I thank you so much for this honour. The kind of relationship we exhibited in the past, is what has made me what I’m today”, adding that I “I have always been for the interest and welfare of the people, and that is what motivated me to sponsor the Police Reforms Bill, which was signed into law, by President Muhammadu Buhari. It is not the EndSARS that instigated me to bring a bill for police reforms; that bill came before EndSARS. I saw the need for political reforms before EndSARS “, he said

The lawmaker also assured his former colleagues in the state assembly, to rest assured of his consistently qualitative legislative activity in the House.

Earlier, former Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly Hon. Joshua Madaki and eleven other lawmakers on Friday paid courtsey call on the lawmaker representing Pankshin, Kanam and Kanke Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives Hon.Yusuf A Gagdi.

The delegation comprising of members of the body of principal officers of the 8th Assembly of the House said that the visit was to register their goodwill over the lawmaker’s elevation to the National Assembly.

He told the lawmaker that the visit would ‘ve come earlier but for the the number of contentious election cases in various lawcourts and tribunals and added that the advent of coronavirus disease was the greatest challenge to the visit.

The former speaker said that the quality of the lawmakers contribution in the apex parliament shows that he is truely an ambassador of the House of Assembly in the nation’s capital.

He said: “today the 12 members of the House of Assembly are here to thank you. You are a worthy ambassador of the 8th Assembly. The quality of your contributions at the green chamber shows that you are a true ambassador”.

Responding, the lawmaker who chairs the House Committee on Navy said that he appreciates the visit by his former colleagues.

He informed the delegation that he sponsored the bill on Police Reform that preceeded the ENDSARS protests which has resulted into the reform of the Police unit.

He further said that he would continue to partner with people of like minds for the development of the country as he prayed that posterity will remember him for it.