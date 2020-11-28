24 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN kill armed robber…

Hang me in my village square, suspected Kidnapper…

IGP charges AIGs, CPs to rejig security architecture,…

Retired DSS Directors seek support for Bichi

Maina’s trial: Reprieve as court admits Ndume to…

NHRC: NAS proposes for contact phoneline to tackle…

Insecurity: NAF to deploy three fighter aircraft from…

Airforce Council approves promotion of DOPRI, 106 others

Yakubu tasks Senate on speedy Electoral Act amendment…

Q3 2020: FG rakes in N416.01bn as Company…

News

Retired DSS Directors seek support for Bichi

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS), Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi has pledged to remain professional in the discharge of his responsibility and ensure that everyone is treated without bias.

The DG stated this when he received the Forum of DSS’ Retired Directors (FORD) on 26th November, 2020 in his office in Abuja.

The delegation on the solidarity visit was led by the duo of Chief J.O. Obuseh, mni and Barrister Peter Egure, mni.

A press release from the DSS by Dr. Peter Afunanya PRO, National Headquarters said the DG noted that his leadership will continue to ensure that threats and crimes against the internal security of Nigeria are eliminated or contained so that law abiding citizens can pursue their legitimate businesses.

He also noted that security management should be the concern of all and sundry and that it is in this regard that he had adopted stakeholder collaboration as a model.

The press release stated that the DG assured the Forum of his Management’s dedication to its welfare.

“Also, he disclosed commitment to the welfare of serving members whose wellbeing has always been his priority.

“I am here today to serve. I will remain professional in the discharge of my responsibility and ensure that everyone is treated without bias. I will ensure the Service accomplishes its mandate of detection and prevention of crime against the internal security of Nigeria. I call on all, retired and serving, to be dedicated to taking the Service to greater heights,” the DG said.

“We are aware of the challenges ahead but only a unity of purpose will help us overcome them. It is only if and when we collaborate that we can move the Service and the nation forward. All hands must be on deck for us to defeat the plans of law breakers. I thank you for coming”

Earlier, the delegation stated that the visit was to identify with the DG and commend him for his sterling leadership. “The Forum stated that it had taken keen interest in the affairs of the Service and has remained impressed with the way he had handled issues including staff welfare and national security. The Forum noted that the morale of staff is at its peak and immensely commended the DG for this noble achievement.

“It called on its members and serving personnel to support the DGSS to surmount security challenges confronting the nation. It described him as a man with robust experience and a core professional whose humility and dedication to duty is public knowledge. “The DG was therefore advised never to be distracted by mischief makers whose stock in trade is to undermine the integrity of the Service and its Management Team. He was also urged to remain focused, determined and selfless in his commitment in moving the DSS forward.

“The visiting FORD members pledged their loyalty and support to the DG and the Nation.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Mrs Bagudu sensitizes Government House staff on Covid 19

Editor

Female genital mutilation still high in Imo, Ebonyi – UNICEF

Editor

Nigeria Police Force Launches Attack On NHRC’s Premises

Editor

COVID-19: Gawuna Lauds NCDC For Establishing Text Laboratory In Kano

Editor

COVID-19: Don’t Invite Chinese Doctors To Nigeria, NUJ Cautions FG

Editor

Regional Security: Enugu Journalists call for synergy among Igbo leaders

Editor

HERDSMEN ATTACK : Gov Ortom confirms 20 dead in Benue attack

Editor

Remain agents of devt, Uzodinma advises Nigerian women

Editor

Anambra South:FG Arraigns Obinna Uzor’s Lawyer, Remanded In Prison

Editor

Lassa fever: FG records 195 cases, 29 deaths

Editor

Canoe mishap claims eight lives in Kebbi

Editor

National Population Commission hails Gambari’s appointment

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More