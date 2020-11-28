Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN kill armed robber in Barkin Ladi

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN on night patrol have killed an armed robber along Angul Maraban Jama’a road in Barkin Ladi, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Major General John Enenche

Coordinator Defence Media Operations

Defence Headquarters in a press release said the robber is among suspected armed robbers encountered that 25 November night by the troops.

He said items recovered in his possession was one locally fabricated pistol while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“The gallant troops have continued to dominate the general area with aggressive patrols to deny bandits freedom of action. The general public is thus encouraged to continue to provide credible information to the troops operating within their localities.”