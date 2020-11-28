World Internet Conference – Internet Development Forum concludes

The World Internet Conference – Internet Development Forum concluded on Nov. 24. Compared with previous sessions, the two-day event this year made major innovations, and the activities were also compact and well-designed.

The event, themed “Digital Empowerment for a Better Future: Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace,” offered a place for guests to hold in-depth and extensive communication over a series of hotspot issues, such as digital economy and science-based prevention and control measures in response to COVID-19, science & technology and innovation-driven development, Belt and Road cooperation on cyberspace, youth and digital future, industrial internet, and artificial intelligence. New consensuses were reached in many fields.

The event demonstrated Chinese schemes, wisdom and responsibility in internet development and governance from multiple dimensions.

The conference achieved fruitful results. The Light of Internet Expo, held between Nov. 22 and 24, attracted over 130 renowned enterprises and organizations. It showcased a series of new technologies, products, applications and outcomes of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, big data, block chain and 5G.

The Release Ceremony for World Leading Internet Scientific and Technological Achievements was held during the conference, at which 15 leading achievements were launched, demonstrating the creative contribution made by the practitioners in the internet industry.

In addition, the World Internet Development Report 2020 and China Internet Development Report 2020 were released, showcasing the new practices, trends and progress of the world and China’s internet industry.

The Global Internet Competition of “Straight to Wuzhen” kicked off on Nov. 24, joined by over 1,000 projects from 15 countries and regions. Ten projects made it into the final, covering multiple fields including integrated circuit, life science, information security, flexible manufacturing and smart fishing.