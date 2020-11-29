36 C
Abuja
News

2020 Batch B, stream 1A Corps members celebrate during the Camp Cultural Carnival

Corps members undergoing orientation at NYSC camp Awgu have celebrated their had their cultural carnival today. Cultural carnival is one of the major NYSC events which marks a successful orientation course and enables corps members to unwind.

This program featured the display of various Nigeria culture and tradition showcased through costumes and dances. Each platoon displayed a particular culture through competition between various platoons. Each platoon represents a chosen Nigerian culture.

Platoon four, emerged the winner of cultural competition with a dance from the Nupe culture. The dance featured display of elaborate costumes depicting the Nupe culture.

Platoon two emerged 2nd with a dance in Igbo culture while platoon eight came 3rd with a dance presentation of Fulani culture.

The carnival also showcased other cultures such as the Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba, Urobo, Tiv, Bini and others.

The NYSC cultural carnival aims at uniting corp members from various ethnic groups in the nation, as well learning the rudiments of co- existence.

