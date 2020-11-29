APC crisis: Don’t act as PDP’s spy – VON DG counsels former Vice chair

As members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) returned to the court last week to challenge the authenticity of the Governor Mai Mala Buni led National Caretaker and Extra Ordinary Convention Committee of the party, Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu has urged a former National Vice Chairman, South-South, Hon Hilliard Eta to withdraw the suit he filed against the party.

Eta, a member of the pro Adams Oshiomhole sacked National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, had approached the Federal High Court Abuja, seeking the sack of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), of the APC, chaired by Yobe State Governor, His Excellency, Malam Mai Mala Buni.

But speaking to journalists on Sunday, Okechukwu, a chieftain of the party, pleaded with Eta to forthwith withdraw the suit and not to allow himself to be seen as a spy for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Okechukwu said, “As a foundation ordinary member of our great party, my own take is to ask Hon Hilliard Eta to please as a matter of national urgent importance to withdraw the suit forthwith.

“Otherwise, without prejudice to the court process, is it not afterthought that five months down the line, Eta kept quiet after the National Working Committee, which he belonged to, was validly dissolved? Where was he when his former National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole endorsed and upheld the dissolution of the NWC in the collective interest of our great party?

“Why is it now that many prominent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members are migrating to the APC that he woke up from his deep slumber? How come that he can flagrantly disobey Mr President, who admonished us to withdraw all cases for the peace and harmony of our party? For the avoidance of doubt, if he fails to withdraw the suit forthwith, it means that one may not be wrong in suspecting Eta as PDP’s Spy.

“I am earnestly pleading with him to beware of how politically incorrect it is, being accused of spying for PDP,” Okechukwu added.