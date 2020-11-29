28 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Hang me in the village square, suspected kidnapper…

Former lawmaker Inaugurates projects In Benue

Hicolumn launches cutting-edge e-commerce Tech, offers unparalleled services

Development of Public Assets: Your criticisms can’t distract…

Bishop Okon holds Service of Songs for father,…

Ogoni Cleanup: Settle out of court with host…

BBA/ICC Election: John Ezeako unveils programme, saying the…

APC crisis: Don’t act as PDP’s spy –…

APC must be strengthened ahead of Buhari’s exit,…

…Some Northern elders have compromised, Ganduje’s aide alleges

Politics

APC must be strengthened ahead of Buhari’s exit, says PGF DG

The Director General, All Progressives Congress (APC), Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Moh. Lukman, has called on the leadership of the ruling party to begin now to plan on how to strengthen the party ahead of the exit of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2003

The PGF boss opined that the APC requires code of conduct for discipline, leadership and membership orientation as byelaw to facilitate internal democratic contest within the ruling party.

Lukman in a statement he issued at the weekend in Abuja, APC stakeholders that the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari is serving his last term, requires some strategic succession arrangement within the party to guarantee the retention of all the electoral advantages.

According to him, “Part of the challenges facing Nigerian politics today is the difficulty in institutionalising and mainstreaming political competition within our parties. Most of our political leaders are highly resistant to competition. For them, competition should be mainly reduced to endorsement of their leadership and their decisions, including the leadership choices they make.

“In the case of President Buhari, he has such a personal blessing that made him to attract at least 12 million votes in all the elections he contested since 2003. No leaders, whether in APC or out of APC can claim to be in control of five million votes

“The fact that President Buhari is serving his last term, require some strategic succession arrangement within the APC, especially in order to guarantee the retention of all the electoral advantages. With President Buhari clearly out of the race for the position of Presidential candidate of APC in 2023, there is clearly a potential for a big internal contest in the party.

“The question is whether any of the power blocks within the party will take step to block internal contest and therefore emerge as the conqueror. In which case, the issue is really whether the APC leadership will allow the process of democratisation to ensure that leadership emergence both within the party and at wider political levels are determined based on the choices of party members and citizens.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

NASS Commission Queries Outgoing CNA over faking retirement letter

Editor

Allimce of “missionary parties” won’t stop Akeredolu, says Okechukwu

Editor

APC National Secretary to emerge February

Editor

APGA tasks elected officers on COVID 19 pandemic

Editor

Abe want promoters of violence in Rivers APC to face the law

Editor

Ondo election: CSOs tasks Police to sustain, improve Edo performance

Editor

Achuba vs Kogi Assembly: Court fixes 27th Feb. 2020 for Judgment

Editor

Benue: APC chieftain advocates conference on herdsmen attacks

Editor

Imo: PDP calls for peaceful protest

Editor

Supreme Court ruling: Imo PDP declares one week fasting and prayers

Editor

Ex- lawmaker,Council chair cries foul over suspension from PDP in Nasarawa

Editor

Aggrieved PDP aspirants vows to boycott State Congress in Plateau

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More