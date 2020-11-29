28 C
Borno killings: Security architecture has collapsed under Buhari – PDP, Atiku

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

As the Borno State governor Prof. Babagana Zulum, overseas the burial of 43 helpless farmers in Zabarmari, Borno state, who were slaughtered at the weekend by the Bioko Haram terrorists, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has stressed that the security architecture in the country has irretrievably collapsed under President Muhamadu Buhari.

The party pointed out that The Buhari administration appears helpless while the national security structure appears to be on auto pilot with no one in charge while the ship of state continues to drift.

PDP in a statement on Sunday by it’s Spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan said that it is disturbed because of the failure of the Buhari Presidency to take decisive action despite series of concerns raised by Borno state governor, Baba Gana Zulum, of security compromises in the state

This is even as former Vice president, Atiku Abubakar, in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle, @atiku called for a rejig of the nation’s security architecture.

Atiku described the killing as heartbreaking, saying that words failed him as the security chiefs have failed to provide security for the helpless workers.

“Heartbreaking. Words fail me. The lives of our citizens should be worth much more than this.

According to him, “The rejig of the nation’s security architecture is long overdue. May their souls rest in peace and may their families be comforted,” he tweeted.

The PDP described the act as extremely wicked, devilish which must not be left unaddressed.

“Indeed, our party is distressed by the escalated killing and maiming of innocent Nigerians by insurgents, bandits and marauders, who have continued to ravage and pillage our communities, while the lazy and lethargic Buhari administration continues with its lip service, rhetoric and false performance claims.

“The Buhari administration appears helpless while our national security structure under President Buhari seems to have collapsed. Our nation appears to be on auto pilot with no one in charge while the ship of state continues to drift.

“All our nation gets from the Buhari Presidency is that ‘Mr. President is shocked’, ‘Mr. President is saddened’, ‘Mr. President regrets’ and such lame responses without any decisive policy direction or directive to definitively tackle the situation at hand, leading to escalation of killings in our country”.

The party said that the lacklustre attitude of the Buhari administration has continued to embolden insurgents to the extent that they now attack military formations, convoys of state governors and engage in wanton beheading of helpless citizens.

The party expressed disappointment that Mr. President, who promised to lead from the front, has receded into the safety of Aso Presidential villa and refused to act on the consistent demands of Nigerians to rejig the national security architecture and replace the service chiefs with more capable hands to affectively tackle our security challenges.

