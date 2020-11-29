Former lawmaker Inaugurates projects In Benue

From Austine Tule, Makurdi

Even out of the Green Chambers, Hon. Emmanuel Udende has continued to impact on the lives of his people with the inauguration of more projects.

The legal luminary who represented Katsina- Ala/ Ukum and Logo Federal Constituency between 2011 to 2019 only recently in Logo local government area unveiled some of the projects he initiated while at the National Assembly among which was a gigantic transformer fully installed for use by the people.

According to Udende, making life more meaningful for his people remained sacrosanct even when not holding a political office and hence is resolve to complete all projects he personally initiated for the good of the people.

The former lawmaker who while in the House had offered scholarship to students in the area, provided free medical outreaches among other dividends of democracy urged the people to protect the facility from Vandals so it could serve them maximally.

He underscored the important role electricity play in enhancing the growth of the rural economy and pledged his commitment towards working tirelessly under the canopy of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to attract development to the area and urged them to continue their faith in the party.

While commissioning the projects, a ranking member at the House of Representatives Barr. Iorwase Hembe described the gesture as uncommon of today’s politicians.

He said the former lawmaker was a dependable political heavyweight who has given much to the society, adding that his likes were rare in the area.

While calling on the people to continue to rally round Udende, Hembe who is also the House Committee Chairman on The FCT informed that the APC had achieved much in the country and urged the people not to be deceived by those who have proven not to have anything to offer them but rather line up behind Udende.

He advised youths in the area to rise up and defend their votes during elections and also stop availing themselves for use by people who dump them when elections are over.

The AUTHORITY gathered that goodwill messages also came from chieftains of the APC as well as other stakeholders from the area who all expressed joy over the gesture by Hon. Udende.