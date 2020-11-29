35 C
Abuja
ISWAP Terrorists Suffer Casualties as Troops Clear Hideouts, Logistics Warehouse in N’East

1. Operation FIRE BALL, a subsidiary operation under Operation LAFIYA DOLE which is meant to clear the remnants of the Boko Haram/ Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists from their identified enclaves in the North East region has steadily continued to record significant results within the theatre of operation.

2. Consequently, on 27 November 2020, troops of Army Super Camp 11 Gamboru-Ngala conducted a clearance operations at some suspected BHT/ISWAP criminals hideout at Garal Village and Bulankesa Village. The gallant troops made contact with the terrorists. The highly motivated troops engaged and dominated them with rapid fire power. The criminals fled in disarray as several of them sustained fatal injuries. As a result of the encounter, 2 x BHT/ISWAP criminals were neutralized.

3. Relatedly, on 27 November 2020 troops of Strong Response Area Pulka conducted a robust clearance patrol at area Ashigashiya. They made contact with the criminals in their logistics base. In the ensuing gun battle 2 terrorists were neutralized while others escaped with debilitating gunshot wounds. Several bags of assorted bags of grain and other food items were recovered. Thereafter the logistics warehouse was destroyed.

4. Similarly, on 27 November 2020, troops of 27 Task Force Brigade laid in wait for some suspected BHT/ISWAP criminals around Doksa general area. Troops made contact with the criminals and engaged them with superior gun fire forcing the terrorists to flee into the Bush in disarray. In the aftermath of the encounter, 1 x BHT/ISWAP criminal was neutralized. The following items were recovered; 1x AK 47 Rifle, 2x Mobile Phones, 1x Bow and Arrow and one x Boko Haram Terrorists pass slip(Identification Pass). The recovered items is in custody for profiling.

5. The troops of Operation FIRE BALL under Operation LAFIYA DOLE are commended for their continued dedication and determination in flushing the remnants of the terrorists in their hideouts.They are also encouraged not to relent but build on the successes recorded so far.

6. The entire populace of the North East region are hereby assured of the Nigerian military high command determination to finally rout the remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals from their enclaves in this zone. They are also encouraged to avail the troops with credible information that will help in the execution of the operation.

BENARD ONYEUKO
Acting Director Defence Media Operations
29 November 2020

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

