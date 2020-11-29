UI to name acting VC today

The Senate of the University of Ibadan (UI) is to hold a special meeting on Monday, 30th November (today) to select one of its members as the acting Vice Chancellor of the institution.

This came as a result of a letter from the National Universities Commission (NUC) directing the suspension of the process of selecting a new Vice Chancellor for the institution which had stalled despite the directive from the Minister of Education on the matter.

A copy of an internal memo signed by Morenike Afolabi, Deputy Registrar Senate, Admission and Affiliated Institutions (SAAI), on behalf of the institution’s Registrar, said the special meeting had been scheduled for 10 am, at the International Conference Centre.

“Agendum: Selection of one of its members as Ag. Vice-Chancellor (The candidate must not be one of the contestants for the position of Vice-Chancellor). Please attend and be punctual,” the memo read.

The AUTHORITY reports that in a letter dated 27th November 2020, NUC had directed the Governing Council of the University to appoint an acting Vice-Chancellor to take over from the outgoing VC, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka.

The directive became expedient following the stalemate in the appointment of a new vice-chancellor to replace Olayinka, whose term expires on November 30.

The Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, had said in the letter addressed to the Pro-Chancellor of the University, that the appointment of an acting Vice-Chancellor was to avoid a vacuum in the administration of the university.