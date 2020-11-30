34 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Disregard report on cancellation of A-29 Super Tucano…

APC to commence registration and revalidation of membership…

*Group fingers Borno opposition behind Zabarmari killings, calls for…

Killing of rice farmers: NHRC asks FG to…

NANS Holds Convention To Elect New Excos 

*Group announces rally in support of President Buhari,…

UBA gets double honours at BAFI awards

3 nabbed for detonating dynamite in Governor Wike…

FG partners private sector to curb medical tourism

FIDA warns ơn health implications òf domestic violence

Politics

APC to commence registration and revalidation of membership Dec. 12

The APC National Caretaker Extraordinary/Convention Planning Committee has disclosed that the party’s planned registration and revalidation of membership exercise will take place from December 12, 2020 to January 9. 2021 in all the 36 States) and to Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

APC stated in a statement signed on Monday by the caretaker committee chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, that it has concluded all arrangements for the commencement of exercise

“Having consulted stakeholders, including His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC membership registration and revalidation is scheduled to hold from Saturday, December 12, 2020 to Saturday, January 9, 2021.

“All our members are hereby invited to revalidate their membership in their wards. Similarly, prospective members are also invited to take advantage of the membership registration process to join our party. The membership registration and revalidation will take place simultaneously in every Ward in the country.

“The process of distributing the membership registration and revalidation materials to all the States, Local Governments and Wards will be concluded before December 12, 2020, “the statement read

The party therefore appealed to its States, Local Governments and Wards leaders to take all the necessary steps to ensure smooth and transparent registration exercise. We will continue to provide update of the process on regular basis.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Oshiomhole virus, not 2023 inflicting APC, Group replies Tinubu

Editor

APC hails Buhari over new petrol pomp price

Editor

Tinubu Vanguard, Benue Chapter Gets Exco’s At Grassroots Level

Editor

APC governors to domesticate child nutrition in member states

Editor

Bayelsa bye elections Dickson not a threat, says Gombe governor

Editor

Edo 2020: Ebonyi gov, Umahi, under fire for endorsing APC’s Obaseki

Editor

Imo Guber: Supreme Court to hear Ihedioha’s review application February 18

Editor

Guber aspirant tasks Anambra indigenes in Kano to invest at home

Editor

Special Report: KANO’S 365 DAYS of DEMOCRACY GAINS

THE AUTHORITY

Atiku seeks PDP review of 2019 polls

Editor

Court grants Okorocha’s plea to amend suit against EFCC, Imo probe panel

Editor

Edo: PDP asks Buhari to call Oshiomhole to order

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More