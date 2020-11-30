APC to commence registration and revalidation of membership Dec. 12

The APC National Caretaker Extraordinary/Convention Planning Committee has disclosed that the party’s planned registration and revalidation of membership exercise will take place from December 12, 2020 to January 9. 2021 in all the 36 States) and to Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

APC stated in a statement signed on Monday by the caretaker committee chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, that it has concluded all arrangements for the commencement of exercise

“Having consulted stakeholders, including His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC membership registration and revalidation is scheduled to hold from Saturday, December 12, 2020 to Saturday, January 9, 2021.

“All our members are hereby invited to revalidate their membership in their wards. Similarly, prospective members are also invited to take advantage of the membership registration process to join our party. The membership registration and revalidation will take place simultaneously in every Ward in the country.

“The process of distributing the membership registration and revalidation materials to all the States, Local Governments and Wards will be concluded before December 12, 2020, “the statement read

The party therefore appealed to its States, Local Governments and Wards leaders to take all the necessary steps to ensure smooth and transparent registration exercise. We will continue to provide update of the process on regular basis.