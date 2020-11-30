24.3 C
Abuja
News

CG dismisses alleged misappropriation of funds in Vigilante Group

By Felix Khanoba

The Commandant General of Vigilante Group of Nigeria, VGN, Dr Mohammed Jahun, has described as false an alleged misappropriation of funds in the organisation.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, Jahun explained that the activities of the organisation have been voluntary without anyone sponsoring the financial engagements of VGN since inception.

According to him, members of the organisation contributed money to secure an office accommodation in the Federal Capital Territory where the Group is currently operating its activities.

He therefore expressed dismay over the allegation, stating that legal action would be taken against peddler of the false information.

Jahun explained that VGN would continue to adopt the principles of honesty and transparency in its task of ensuring security of lives and property at the grassroots.

He added that VGN remained committed to the task of completing the efforts of formal security agencies towards combating insecurity in the country.

In a remark, the Chairman of VGN Board of Trustees, Alhaji Ahmad Dalhatu, who reaffirmed support for the leadership of Jahun, advised members of VGN across the country to remain focused towards realizing the objectives of the Organisation.

While describing grassroots security as key to national development, Dalhatu called for constitutional recognition of VGN towards enhancing effective security of lives and property in the country.

