CMAC, NAUTH bags management fellowship awards

ISAAC OJO and IFEOMA EJIOFOR write that the CMAC, NAUTH, Dr Ugboaja Joe on Wednesday 25th November, 2020 at Rock View Hotel, Abuja, received the highly coveted award of the Fellow, Institute of Management consultants of Nigeria( FIMC) after completing the prescribed courses.

Dr Ugboaja Joe, who has previously received an award of Associate member of IMC last year at ASCON in Badagry, Lagos was adjudged qualified for the highest award of the body based on his excellent track record in the management of a public enterprise as the CMAC of NAUTH.

His certificate reads “The Board of trustees and the Governing Council of Institute of Management Consultants this day elect Dr Ugboaja Joseph as FELLOW in recognition of an outstanding academic and professional standing, and demonstrated commitment to creating, maintaining, extending and promoting the highest world standards of management, ethics and client service.”

During a press briefing after the event, the visibly elated CMAC expressed gratitude to the body for finding him worthy for such an award and pledged to put in more energy and commitment towards the development and progress of humanity.

He mentioned that his vision is to transform the Clinical Services directorate of NAUTH to rank among the top 5 in Nigeria. This he says requires massive investment in infrastructure, strategic human capital development, provision of strong and focused corporate leadership as well as collaborations with all stakeholders.

He reiterated his call for all stakeholders to come together to assist the hospital achieve its vision through the provision of the much needed infrastructure stressing that the hospital is very disposed to enter into Public Private Partnership with interested organizations and individuals for the purposes of radically transforming the hospital.

Alongside the award of FIMC by IMC, the CMAC also received the Certificate as a Certified Management Consultant( CMC) from the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes.

He dedicated the awards to all the stakeholders working together to enhance the quality of management of public enterprises in Nigeria and to his Wife, whom he considers as his main backbone.