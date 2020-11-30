24.3 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Ubah to Obiano: Stop desecrating traditional institutions in…

NDPHC boss assures Awka residents of improved power…

NCC boss, Danbatta to receive Zik Prize next…

Blackout: TCN technicians’ battle as National grid collapses

FG, stakeholders move to end encroachment on East…

FERMA needs N400bn yearly for road maintenance- Senate

LG Electronics opens free wash centre in Benin…

FG boosts power supply to Jigawa with new…

NDPHC explores ways to utilize idle plants

Gold: Foreign firm pledges to invest in Nigeria

Features

CMAC, NAUTH bags management fellowship awards

ISAAC OJO and IFEOMA EJIOFOR write that the CMAC, NAUTH, Dr Ugboaja Joe on Wednesday 25th November, 2020 at Rock View Hotel, Abuja, received the highly coveted award of the Fellow, Institute of Management consultants of Nigeria( FIMC) after completing the prescribed courses.

Dr Ugboaja Joe, who has previously received an award of Associate member of IMC last year at ASCON in Badagry, Lagos was adjudged qualified for the highest award of the body based on his excellent track record in the management of a public enterprise as the CMAC of NAUTH.

His certificate reads “The Board of trustees and the Governing Council of Institute of Management Consultants this day elect Dr Ugboaja Joseph as FELLOW in recognition of an outstanding academic and professional standing, and demonstrated commitment to creating, maintaining, extending and promoting the highest world standards of management, ethics and client service.”

During a press briefing after the event, the visibly elated CMAC expressed gratitude to the body for finding him worthy for such an award and pledged to put in more energy and commitment towards the development and progress of humanity.

He mentioned that his vision is to transform the Clinical Services directorate of NAUTH to rank among the top 5 in Nigeria. This he says requires massive investment in infrastructure, strategic human capital development, provision of strong and focused corporate leadership as well as collaborations with all stakeholders.

He reiterated his call for all stakeholders to come together to assist the hospital achieve its vision through the provision of the much needed infrastructure stressing that the hospital is very disposed to enter into Public Private Partnership with interested organizations and individuals for the purposes of radically transforming the hospital.

Alongside the award of FIMC by IMC, the CMAC also received the Certificate as a Certified Management Consultant( CMC) from the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes.

He dedicated the awards to all the stakeholders working together to enhance the quality of management of public enterprises in Nigeria and to his Wife, whom he considers as his main backbone.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Adazi-Ani JAM BLAST: Phyno, others thrill spectators in December show

Editor

2023: Atiku will defeat Tinubu If…, says Tanko Yakasai

Editor

Rape, sexual assault: Expedite legislative action against offenders

Editor

Dei- Dei regional market rehabilitation: Contract assures of timely delivery

Editor

Lord Chosen: Diri seeks more revenue allocation for Bayelsa, says 13% grossly inadequate

Editor

Tom Samson urges teachers to have fear of God

Editor

2020 Legal year: Archbishop Ibezim calls for practical approach to administration of Justice

Editor

Philanthropy per excellence: How Anagolu is transforming lives through Chudyvindo Foundation

Editor

Rivers community lament non existence of electricity

Editor

Youth unemployment: Enugu State Ministry of Youth and Sports initiates “Enugu Youth Rescue Project 2023″

Editor

Covid-19: Senator Ubah partners Lagos Government on palliatives for Ndigbo

Editor

Hymnodia Season 2: Six Hymntestants on probation as contest intensifies

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More