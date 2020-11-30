FG boosts power supply to Jigawa with new transmission substation

The Federal Government at the weekend commissioned the Gagarawa 2X60MVA, 132/33KV Substation Jigawa State built by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to boost power supply to the area.

The substation which was inaugurated by Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman on Saturday was described as landmark by electricity consumers in the axis.

Engr. Mamman in his address at the event said the completion of the project was another demonstration of the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to reposition the nation’s energy sector for maximum performance.

He explained that the project was designed to upgrade power supply to the industrial hub of the area, in order to promote economic activities and increase revenue generation in Jigawa State and its environs.

“In our efforts to address challenges of the critical power infrastructure in the country, the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Power has inaugurated several projects such as: the recently commissioned 150MVA 330/132KV Kumbotso transmission Substation in Kano;

The construction of a 132/33KV Transmission Substation at Kabba, Kogi State; and the commissioning of the132KV Katampe-National Stadium transmission line project and the new 330/132/33KV substation, New Apo, Abuja”, he stressed.

A statement by the Ministry in Abuja said he also disclosed that the Ministry of Power has launched its Central Data Management System, which is a digital platform for electrification, planning and monitoring under the umbrella of the Nigeria Sustainable Energy for All (SE4ALL) initiative. The system has led the foundation for the digital transformation of power networks across the country. This initiative he added is part of efforts to digitalize the Nigerian power sector using new innovative digital technologies and processes that will help address many of the key challenges that our power sector is facing today, such as Internet of Things (IoT).

The minister charged consumers of electricity to desist from tampering with electricity meters and other electrical equipment.

“This is not only on account of protecting the revenues of DisCos but also related to the safety of customers as there have been reports of consumers losing lives in the course of by-passing meters and other unwholesome attitudes.

On his part, Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State was full of gratitude to the President and the minister of power for making the project a reality after over decades of delay.

While describing the substation as a game changer for the people of the area, he said already several industries are taking advantage of the station to set up in the area.

Acting Managing Director of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Engr Abdul-Azeez Suleiman said more transmission infrastructures are coming onboard with the support of the Minister of Power.

He said: “Electricity we all know, is a very important aspect of our national development and with that understanding TCN has continued to execute projects aimed at expanding the transmission network by investing in critical transmission lines and substations projects across the country.

“This event being the first official project commissioning ceremony by this new TCN Management after my assumption of office a few months ago presents a very good opportunity for me to introduce our new roadmap in TCN, the Nigeria Electricity Grid Maintenance, Expansion and Rehabilitation Program (NEGMERP).

“This is a well thought out Program with the objective of delivering quality bulk electricity supply to Nigerians while giving equal attention and priority to all Transmission Lines and Substation Projects across the length and breadth of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and at the same time not forgetting our major business as Grid Managers which is to efficiently operate and maintain existing facilities”.

He explained that the Gagarawa Transmission Substation project “is one of the several ongoing projects under TCN that was abandoned at a very advanced stage of completion by the last administration for no good Engineering or Project Management reason. We thank God that we are commissioning it for use today and it will take care of suppressed load in Gagarawa and environs by delivering more bulk electricity to some load centers of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCo), for onward transmission to consumers in Jigawa State and environs”.

He pointed out that the new substation will improve power supply to Gagarawa LGA, Taura LGA, Rigim LGA, Gumel LGA and Migo LGA.