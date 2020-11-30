24.3 C
HoS tasks Perm Sects on mentorship, coaching for succession

By Adelola Amihere

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, (HOSF), Dr Folasade Esan has called on Permanent Secretaries of the Federal Civil Service to give priority to the job of coaching and mentoring of employees who can replace them when they leave office as part of efforts to achieve government’s desired objectives and aspirations with regard to succession planning.

Mrs Esan made this known while delivering her keynote address at the opening of a three day Retreat for Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service, jointly organised by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and Konrad – Adenauer-Stiftung which ended yesterday in Abuja.

According to her, not only is the retreat meant to discuss matters that pertain to developmental planning, reform management, good governance, accountability and transparency among others, it is also part of efforts to boost the capacity of permanent Secretaries in ensuring excellent performance in the implementation of National goals.

She said, “Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen, a major highlight of the retreat has to do with Succession Planning, Strategies and Objective Settings in the Federal Civil Service. It has become imperative for us to re-orientate our workforce and improve our value system.

Earlier in his remarks, the Country Representative of Konrad – Adenauer-Stiftung, Dr Vladimir Kleck said good governance, when internalised and applied by government actors, translates everywhere in the world into respect for the rule of law, transparency, accountability efficiency and equity.

On her part, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and National planning, Mrs Olusola Idowu reiterated the role of permanent secretaries in the development of the country as they are required to constantly interface with various stakeholders including state and non-state actors.

