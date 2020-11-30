24.3 C
Imo North Senatorial Bye-Election: APGA holds grand rally Dec 3

From Everest Ezihe, Owerri

The All Progressive Grand Alliance, (APGA), Imo State, is holding grand finale of its campaigns for Okigwe Senatorial otherwise known as Imo North, bye election on Wednesday December 3 as part of her preparation for the Saturday election.

In a statement signed by the State Caretaker Committee Chairman, John Iwuala and Secretary, Pastor Alphonus Eberendu and made available to The Authority in Owerri , the party said that the event is being organized in collaboration with Charles Oyirimba for Senate Campaign Council, and Charles Onyirimba Support Group, OSSG.

Attorney Charles Onyirimba is the party’s candidate for Okigwe senatorial bye election scheduled to hold this Saturday in which 14 political parties fielded candidates.

According to the statement, the event will take place at Central School Umueze, Ehime Mbano Local government area.

The party said those expected at the grand rally include delegation from the National leadership of APGA, all Imo State NWC members of APGA, all Imo APGA Caretaker (SWC) members, all LGA Chairmen, Secretaries, Youth Leaders and women Leaders, all ward Chairmen and Secretaries across the state.

The party Chairman charged all party stakeholders, members to join hands to deliver Charles Onyirimba at the election.

